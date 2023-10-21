65°F
Las Vegas Weather

Saturday likely last day for 90s in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 21, 2023 - 6:30 am
 
A high of 92 is forecast for central Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, according to the National Weather Service.
A high of 92 is forecast for central Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, according to the National Weather Service. A golfer stays cool beneath an umbrella on the course at the Las Vegas Golf Club as hot weather moves into the valley on Saturday, June 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Saturday will probably the last of the 90-degree days this year in Las Vegas, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

A high pressure ridge is moving east, allowing cooler air starting Sunday with high temperatures dropping to the mid-70s by late next week.

A high near 92 is expected Saturday with calm winds.

Sunday should see a high near 88 with winds of 6-11 mph in the morning rising to 12-17 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 26 are possible.

The Monday high should be near 78. Overnight lows will be near 60.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

