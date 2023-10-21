Saturday likely last day for 90s in Las Vegas
A high pressure ridge is moving east, allowing cooler air starting Sunday with high temperatures dropping to the mid-70s by late next week.
Saturday will probably the last of the 90-degree days this year in Las Vegas, according to the National Weather Service forecast.
A high pressure ridge is moving east, allowing cooler air starting Sunday with high temperatures dropping to the mid-70s by late next week.
A high near 92 is expected Saturday with calm winds.
Sunday should see a high near 88 with winds of 6-11 mph in the morning rising to 12-17 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 26 are possible.
The Monday high should be near 78. Overnight lows will be near 60.
Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.