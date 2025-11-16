Saturday showers breaks rain record as more wet weather moves in

Las Vegas is drying out after Saturday storm that brought the wettest Nov. 16 on record to Harry Reid International Airport, according to the National Weather Service.

Pedestrians take cover from the rain on the Strip Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

The airport recorded 0.65 inches of rain, topping the previous daily record of 0.52 inches, set in 1964, the weather service said. Showers tapered off Saturday late Saturday evening across much of the valley.

Sunday forecast

A 40 percent chance of showers linger Sunday, with partly sunny skies and a high near 63 degrees, according to the weather service. Southwest winds around 14 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph, could make it feel a bit cooler at times.

Sunday night will be partly cloudy, with an overnight low around 51 degrees.

Weekly forecast

Monday: 63, chance of showers

Tuesday: High 55, showers

Wednesday: High 56, 20 percent chance of rain

Thursday: High 57, mostly sunny

Friday: Sunny, high 59

Contact Kevin J. Barr at kbarr@reviewjournal.com.