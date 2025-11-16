Saturday showers breaks rain record as more wet weather moves in
Las Vegas is drying out after Saturday storm that brought the wettest Nov. 16 on record to Harry Reid International Airport, according to the National Weather Service.
Las Vegas is drying out after Saturday storm that brought the wettest Nov. 16 on record to Harry Reid International Airport, according to the National Weather Service.
The airport recorded 0.65 inches of rain, topping the previous daily record of 0.52 inches, set in 1964, the weather service said. Showers tapered off Saturday late Saturday evening across much of the valley.
Sunday forecast
A 40 percent chance of showers linger Sunday, with partly sunny skies and a high near 63 degrees, according to the weather service. Southwest winds around 14 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph, could make it feel a bit cooler at times.
Sunday night will be partly cloudy, with an overnight low around 51 degrees.
Weekly forecast
Monday: 63, chance of showers
Tuesday: High 55, showers
Wednesday: High 56, 20 percent chance of rain
Thursday: High 57, mostly sunny
Friday: Sunny, high 59
Contact Kevin J. Barr at kbarr@reviewjournal.com.