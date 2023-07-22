110°F
Las Vegas Weather

Saturday tops out at 115; heat streak may eclipse record of 10

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 22, 2023 - 5:30 am
 
Updated July 22, 2023 - 6:12 pm
A visitor braves the hot weather with an umbrella and ice cold drink on Las Vegas Boulevard at ...
A visitor braves the hot weather with an umbrella and ice cold drink on Las Vegas Boulevard at Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas Monday, July 3, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The heat goes on. And on. It might alleviate soon, but will be hard to notice.

A Saturday high of 115 at Harry Reid International Airport set the record for July 22, set in 1937, the first year of recorded Las Vegas weather history.

The current streak of consecutive high temperatures at 110 or better reached nine, a day short of the 10-day record in 1962.

A Sunday high of 110 or better appears very likely with the forecast at 112 (the record for the date is 115 in 1942).

The streak could easily run to 12 or 13 days, based on the current forecast.

“It will be close, hovering around 110 each day,” weather service meteorologist Matt Woods said.

The excessive heat warning has been extended to expire Sunday evening.

A chance of rain or showers is a 10 percent possibility Sunday, with better odds on Monday, Woods said.

“The southeast and west parts of the valley have precipitation odds closer to 25 percent,” he said.

A high of 110 is expected Monday, which if reached, would push the streak to 11.

Come Tuesday, the forecast calls for highs of 110 with a 110 also on Wednesday. Overnight lows will drop to the lower 80s.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

