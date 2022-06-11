109°F
Saturday’s 109 ties daily high for Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 11, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
Updated June 11, 2022 - 4:28 pm
Pedestrians enjoy the water misters near Beer Park on a hot day while walking the Las Vegas Strip on Friday, June 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Pedestrians enjoy the water misters near Beer Park on a hot day while walking the Las Vegas Strip on Friday, June 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Pedestrians enjoy the water misters near Beer Park on a hot day while walking the Las Vegas Strip on Friday, June 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

It’s possible that a 66-year-old daily record Las Vegas high temperature could fall Saturday, says the National Weather Service.

The June 11 record is 109, set in 1940 and 1956. The weather service is forecasting a high of 109.

On Friday, the mercury at Harry Reid International Airport topped out at 109, surpassing the June 10 record of 108. It was the hottest day of the year so far.

Saturday conditions will resemble a blast furnace with south-southwest winds to 25 mph, the third day of an excessive heat warning.

Daytime cooling stations are open across Clark County to help those who may have a need for water and cooler air.

A Sunday low of 82 is forecast with the high rising to 106. South-southwest winds will again gust upward of 30 mph. A fire weather watch runs all day Sunday because of the winds, low humidity and dry conditions.

Monday will be cooler with a projected high of 97 with a 93 expected Tuesday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
