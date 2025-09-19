Say it ain’t so: Las Vegas may see 2nd day of Mario moisture

The remnants of Tropical Storm Mario are expected to linger around the valley Friday.

Pedestrians walk under the Fremont Street Experience canopy during a light rain Thursday, September 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The remnants of Tropical Storm Mario arrived in Las Vegas on Thursday afternoon and are expected to remain over the valley Friday.

According to the National Weather Service, the valley should expect thunderstorms to remain throughout the morning, before giving way to clear skies in the afternoon.

However, the NWS says there is a 20 percent chance of rain rain Friday evening before 8 p.m.

First ‘measurable’ rain in months

On Thursday, Harry Reid International Airport saw measurable rain for the first time since July 3, at the beginning of monsoon season.

Until Thursday, this has been the fourth-driest monsoon season on record, the weather service said. The Las Vegas monsoon season runs from July 1 to Sept. 30.

The driest years are 2020 and 1944 (tied with a trace) and 2010 (0.01).

3-day forecast

Saturday: High near 92, low 73

Sunday: Sunny, high 92, low 74

Monday: Mostly clear, High 93

2025 rain events

Sept. 18: The valley’s long dry streak ends, thanks to remnants from Tropical Storm Mario.

July 18: A few monsoon storms soaked parts of the valley.

July 3: Some showers fell across the area but a strong dust storm caused widespread power outages in the east valley.

June 5: In a rare event for June, showers caused a few disruptions across the valley.

May 6: An “exceptionally rare” May storm shattered rain records.

March 17: Strong winds and a few showers swept through the valley on St. Patrick’s Day.

March 5: A Pacific storm brought light rain to parts of the valley. The nearby mountains saw snow.

