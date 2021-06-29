99°F
Las Vegas Weather

Scattered showers dampen Las Vegas as valley cools off

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 29, 2021 - 10:25 am
 
Updated June 29, 2021 - 5:22 pm
Dark clouds drift over The Strat, Tuesday, June 29, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dark clouds drift over The Strat on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Valley cooled off a bit Tuesday as scattered showers moved into the area ahead of possible monsoonal rains in the evening and over the next two days, according to the National Weather Service.

The service had posted a severe thunderstorm warning for southeastern Lincoln and northeastern Clark counties through 5:15 p.m., warning that winds of up to 60 mph and golf-ball sized hail were possible as a storm cell moved through the area.

McCarran International Airport, where the weather service takes its official readings, had not experienced any rain as of 4:30 p.m. Showers were reported in some parts of the valley, but nothing more than a tenth of an inch.

But the possibility of heavy precipitation associated with monsoon season remained in the forecast throughout the night and for the next few days.

“Tuesday is the initial transition into monsoon conditions,” National Weather Service meteorologist Chris Outler said. “We will see a lot more clouds around and there will be daily chances for isolated and scattered storms all week.”

The highest possibilities for rain were on Tuesday and Wednesday, Outler said, with a 30 percent to 40 percent chance of rain forecast.

Tuesday’s high was 104 degrees, while the overnight low was forecast at 82.

Monsoonal rains occur as the result of a seasonal wind shift over the Southwest U.S. and northwestern Mexico and typically occur in the form of thunderstorms in the late afternoon or early evening. They are normally not widespread.

McCarran International Airport has received just .86 of an inch of rain in nearly six months of 2021 when it should have well over 2 inches. A normal full year is 4.12 inches.

Last year, the monsoon season came and went without any measurable rain in the Las Vegas Valley, tying a record set more than 75 years ago.

With only a trace amount of rain between June and September, 2020 tied with the 1944 record for the driest monsoon season since the weather service began recording in 1937.

The driest year recorded in Las Vegas was 1953, when only 0.56 inches of precipitation fell at McCarran.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
