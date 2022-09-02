Scorching heat wave to test people, power systems

Following all precautions will be vital as extreme hot weather settles in for a long run in Las Vegas region.

FILE - A high near 109 is forecast for Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. The sun shines through smoke and haze over the north end of the Las Vegas Strip on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

FILE - The afternoon sun light rays pierce through a metal Aliens sculpture and their craft outside of Artistic Iron Works on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. An excessive warning issued by the National Weather Service started at 10 a.m. Tuesday and runs through 8 p.m. Monday. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Extreme heat conditions will continue across the Las Vegas region through Tuesday evening.

Temperatures will be 8-12 degrees above normal at all hours of the day with early morning lows staying above 80 in most locations, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

An excessive heat warning covers all of Southern Nevada (except high elevations) and adjoining counties to the north as well as northwest Arizona and southeast California. A heat advisory covers parts of central Nevada.

There is a chance Friday of some high elevation storms well south of Las Vegas.

Weather conditions will remain excessively hot for much of the region through the Labor Day weekend. The heat will affect any planned outdoor holiday activities and gatherings. Be safe out there! #nvwx #cawx #azwx pic.twitter.com/s26rPBSlxU — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) September 1, 2022

Visitors and residents are reminded that prolonged period of excessive heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

Those without access to adequate or reliable cooling or hydration will be at most risk, but much of the population could be susceptible to impacts as well.

Labor Day may be hottest at 111

The Friday high in Las Vegas is forecast to be 109, which is what the Thursday high reached. The mercury stayed at 100 or above for 12 hours on Thursday.

Saturday morning should drop to around 85 with an afternoon high near 108.

Sunday will likely be a bit warmer and Monday is expected to be the hottest day of the spell at 111.

Clark County cooling shelters will be open each day except the holiday. Check here for details.

NV Energy has asked users to conserve electricity, especially from 5 to 8 p.m.

Things to remember

— Stay indoors in an air-conditioned space, if possible.

— Drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

— Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible.

— Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

— If you work or spend time outside, try to reschedule strenuous activities to the early morning or evening.

— Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

— Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

— Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911.

