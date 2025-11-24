Seasonal temps arrive in time for Thanksgiving week

Highs are expected to reach the mid-60s across the valley, with overnight lows dipping into the low-to-mid-40s.

Highs are expected to reach the mid-60s across the valley, with overnight lows dipping into the low-to-mid-40s., according to the National Weather Service forecast.

Las Vegas will see seasonal temperatures and light winds Monday as the week begins, according to the National Weather Service.

Highs are expected to reach the mid-60s across the valley, with overnight lows dipping into the low-to-mid-40s. Skies will remain mostly sunny, forecasters said. Breezy northwest winds are forecast mainly along the Colorado River Valley, but winds in the Las Vegas Valley should stay on the lighter side.

🦃We’re looking at a calm Thanksgiving week weather-wise! Breezy northerly winds will increase across the Colorado River Valley. Precipitation chances look to increase across the region this weekend, with uncertainty on timing of the pattern shift! #VegasWx #nvwx #CAwx #azwx pic.twitter.com/hTgUlP7kw4 — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) November 23, 2025

In a forecast shared to X, the NWS said the rest of this Thanksgiving week will follow a mild pattern before a potential pattern shift arrives late in the week. Northerly winds are expected to increase midweek, and temperatures will trend slightly cooler heading into Friday. The NWS says precipitation changes may rise across the region by the weekend, though forecasters noted uncertainty about the timing.

