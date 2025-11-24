44°F
Seasonal temps arrive in time for Thanksgiving week

Highs are expected to reach the mid-60s across the valley, with overnight lows dipping into the ...
An aerial view of the Strat Hotel and Casino from the Goodyear blimp on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s
Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 24, 2025 - 5:00 am
 

Las Vegas will see seasonal temperatures and light winds Monday as the week begins, according to the National Weather Service.

Highs are expected to reach the mid-60s across the valley, with overnight lows dipping into the low-to-mid-40s. Skies will remain mostly sunny, forecasters said. Breezy northwest winds are forecast mainly along the Colorado River Valley, but winds in the Las Vegas Valley should stay on the lighter side.

In a forecast shared to X, the NWS said the rest of this Thanksgiving week will follow a mild pattern before a potential pattern shift arrives late in the week. Northerly winds are expected to increase midweek, and temperatures will trend slightly cooler heading into Friday. The NWS says precipitation changes may rise across the region by the weekend, though forecasters noted uncertainty about the timing.

