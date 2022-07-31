Several parts of Las Vegas, Death Valley region under flash flood warnings

A monsoon system is moving through the region for the fourth time in five days. Rain is light to moderate in most areas. Flash flooding is possible.

Much of the Las Vegas region is receiving light to moderate rain as of 2:15 p.m. Sunday, July 31, 2021, according to National Weather Service radar. The storms are moving from the southeast to the northwest. Storms are also creating mudslides in Death Valley.

Showers are a 50 percent possibility at higher elevations around Las Vegas on Sunday, July 31, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. Lightning strikes cause the sky to glow over Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A flash flood warning runs until 3 p.m. Sunday for areas south of the Las Vegas Valley including Henderson, Primm, Jean and Boulder City.

Winds in excess of 40 mph, heavy rain and flash flooding are possible, according to the National Weather Service.

Flash Flood Warning for parts of southern Clark, northeast San Bernardino, and western Mohave Counties until 3PM. Storms and heavy rain continue in the area. Expect flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and road. Turn around, don't drown! #NVwx pic.twitter.com/epnNDpz9Vo — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 31, 2022

In addition, a flash flood warning runs until 3:45 p.m. for Indian Springs and Hayford Peak as heavy rain was falling on the Sheep Range.

A flash flood warning runs until 5:15 p.m. for northeast Clark County, including Mesquite, Overton, Moapa Town, Beaver Dam, Littlefield, Virgin River Gorge, Moapa Valley, Logandale, Overton Beach, Bunkerville, Valley Of Fire, Echo Bay, Echo Bay Campground, SR 168 Mile Marker

21, Coyote Springs and Virgin River Campground.

Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly, particularly over roadways in Bunkerville, Mesquite, and Moapa.

The warnings were issued as a second wave of storms approached the Las Vegas region from the south after 1 p.m.

An earlier wave hit the south valley starting around 11:30 a.m.

Getting reports of flash flooding and mudslides impacting roads in Death Valley. Travel is not recommended in this area, but if you must, use extreme caution. Never enter a flooded roadway. Turn around, don't drown! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/Pd5uFQuFDb — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 31, 2022

The National Weather Service said flooding and mudslides were affecting roads in Death Valley National Monument. The condition was expected to go until 5 p.m.

Much of the Las Vegas region was receiving light to moderate rain from a storm moving from the southeast to the northwest. Storms in the past few days came from the north.

Based on radar, Pahrump received the most intense storm cells while nearly all other areas had light to moderate shower activity.

Earlier, a storm cell dumped .87 of an inch in the Pittman East Basin around 11:30 a.m. That is just east of Lion Habitat Ranch.

⚠️ Flash Flood Warning ⚠️

11:25am – 2:30pm Heavy rain over the Spring Mountains will result in flash flooding as the rain collects in washes & flows down the mtn.

Primary concern is Cold Creek Road, though use caution on State Routes 156, 157, 158.#NvWx #VegasWeather pic.twitter.com/DyDPqvM71O — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 31, 2022

The heaviest cells were near Pahrump over the south side of the Spring Mountains at 12:10 p.m.

“It is diminishing right now, but that could be temporary,” meteorologist Stan Czyzyk said about 11:40 a.m.

Affected areas that may have seen flash flooding were Silverado Ranch, Green Valley, Henderson and areas in the south end of the valley, said the weather service.

The aftermath of the thunderstorm that hit the Henderson Executive Airport Sunday AM. This is St Rose & Raiders Wy. The water was originally covering the median barriers. Police are blocking one side of the road off. More rain is coming. #lasvegas #flooding #monsoon2022 pic.twitter.com/of5Q7Wk0oJ — Hawkpilot9AL (@JeffreyLustick) July 31, 2022

Video on Twitter shows flooding near Henderson Executive Airport near the Las Vegas Raiders practice facility with water covering the medians.

The biggest rainfall totals showed .59 of an inch at Desert Bloom Park near Pollock and Windmill, .43 at Green Valley North, .35 at Duck Creek above Sunset and .24 near Sunset Park.

SOUTH VALLEY FLOOD WARNING: Some heavy rain cells in the south Las Vegas Valley prompted a flash flood warning until 1:45 p.m. Sunday. The storm is moving northwest toward the Spring Mountains. We saw minor ponding in Silverado Ranch area, traffic lights malfunctioning. #RJNow pic.twitter.com/Fs1dARpyla — James Schaeffer (@jamesmschaeffer) July 31, 2022

Earlier, the forecast said scattered showers or thunderstorms are a possibility Sunday in higher elevations around Las Vegas.

Scattered showers are a 30 percent chance Sunday evening before 11 p.m.

The forecast calls for dry says Tuesday through Thursday with a risk of showers returning late in the week.

