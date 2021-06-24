95°F
weather icon Light Rain
Las Vegas NV
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Las Vegas Weather

Severe thunderstom warning issued as storms move through valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 24, 2021 - 5:15 am
 
Updated June 24, 2021 - 1:50 pm
Rain falls in the las Vegas Valley on Thursday, June 24, 2021. (GLenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Jou ...
Rain falls in the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday, June 24, 2021. (GLenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Weather conditions could bring some rain to the parched Las Vegas Valley on Thursday, June 24, ...
Weather conditions could bring some rain to the parched Las Vegas Valley on Thursday, June 24, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. Beach-goers shade themselves under umbrellas along Boulder Beach at Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Saturday, June 19, 2021, near Boulder City, Nev. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued in Clark County on Thursday according to the National Weather service.

The warning is in effect until 2 p.m. and is for Central Clark County, including Henderson, Lake Las Vegas and East Las Vegas.

Parts of Las Vegas saw rain, hail and wind gusts Thursday afternoon as storms and showers moved through the valley.

“Showers and storms to the south and west of Vegas area are moving towards the metro area. Be cautions of gusty winds and slick roads,” the National Weather service warned on Twitter Thursday afternoon

“We are fairly sure there will be some wet weather in Southern Nevada or northwest Arizona,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Jenn Varian early Thursday. “Chances are a bit better than Wednesday, but we’re not sure where.”

A high of 98 is forecast. Humidity conditions will be similar to or perhaps more humid than Wednesday’s afternoon high 32 percent. Winds will be light for the most part.

“If we get a storm cell, I wouldn’t be surprised if it kicks off some gusty winds,” Varian said.

The Friday high is forecast to rise to 101 before 106 on Saturday and 108 on Sunday.

Nearing the halfway point of 2021, the official rainfall at McCarran International Airport is just. 0.85 of an inch. The normal is 2.07 inches. The airport received a trace Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
