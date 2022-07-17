Severe thunderstorm hitting Las Veags Valley
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for much of the Las Vegas Valley. It runs until 5:15 p.m.
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for much of the Las Vegas Valley.
The National Weather Service says the warning runs until 5:15 p.m.
A nearly stationary storm cell was located over Enterprise and was moving east.
Winds to 60 mph are possible, and potential roof damage was mentioned in the alert.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.