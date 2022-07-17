Severe thunderstorm hitting Las Veags Valley

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for much of the Las Vegas Valley. It runs until 5:15 p.m.

FILE - The National Weather Service Las Vegas tweeted that "there has been some light sprinkles and gusty winds observed" by the weather service's Allegiant Stadium camera around 5 a.m. Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (National Weather Service Las Vegas) @NWSVegas

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for much of the Las Vegas Valley.

The National Weather Service says the warning runs until 5:15 p.m.

A nearly stationary storm cell was located over Enterprise and was moving east.

Winds to 60 mph are possible, and potential roof damage was mentioned in the alert.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.