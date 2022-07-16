109°F
Severe thunderstorm warning for Las Vegas valley

July 16, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
Updated July 16, 2022 - 5:07 pm
A high of 109 is forecast for Las Vegas on Saturday, July 16, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. A view looking toward the north Strip as hazy weather conditions blanket the Las Vegas Valley on Sunday, July 11, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the southern half of the Las Vegas valley.

The National Weather Service said it will be in effect until 5:15 p.m. The warning calls for 60 mph winds, quarter-size hail and heavy rain.

Las Vegas, Henderson, Boulder City and the Southern Highlands area are expected to be affected.

At around 4:45 p.m., the weather service reported a wind gust of 62 mph at Allegiant Stadium.

A rare thunderstorm gave much of the Las Vegas Valley a good drenching Thursday.

After a Sunday morning low near 90, well above normal for mid-July, the high should reach near 111. Winds will be south-southeast between 5 and 14 mph.

High temperatures are forecast to drop below 110 to start the work week, but morning lows will remain in the upper 80s.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
