Severe thunderstorm warning for Las Vegas valley

The National Weather Service said it will be in effect until 5:15 p.m. The warning calls for 60 mph winds, quarter-size hail and heavy rain.

A high of 109 is forecast for Las Vegas on Saturday, July 16, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. A view looking toward the north Strip as hazy weather conditions blanket the Las Vegas Valley on Sunday, July 11, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the southern half of the Las Vegas valley.

Las Vegas, Henderson, Boulder City and the Southern Highlands area are expected to be affected.

At around 4:45 p.m., the weather service reported a wind gust of 62 mph at Allegiant Stadium.

A rare thunderstorm gave much of the Las Vegas Valley a good drenching Thursday.

After a Sunday morning low near 90, well above normal for mid-July, the high should reach near 111. Winds will be south-southeast between 5 and 14 mph.

High temperatures are forecast to drop below 110 to start the work week, but morning lows will remain in the upper 80s.

