Severe thunderstorm warning issued for central Clark County

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning on Tuesday for central Clark County.

The warning is active through 2:45 p.m.

At 1:50 p.m., an area of showers and isolated thunderstorms was moving north through the Las Vegas Valley at 15 mph.

The Henderson airport reported a gust to 63 mph, the agency said. It added that gusts to 56 mph and blowing dust were reported at North Las Vegas airport.

Locations impacted include Las Vegas, Henderson, North Las Vegas, Anthem, The Strip, Nellis Air Force Base, east Las Vegas, Sam Boyd Stadium, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Southern Highlands, Aliante, Lake Las Vegas, Spring Valley, Green Valley, Enterprise, Fremont Street, Paradise, Lone Mountain, Centennial Hills and Mountains Edge.

