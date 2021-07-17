Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Lake Mead

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Lake Mead by the National Weather Service. Winds may reach 60 mph.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Lake Mead.

The National Weather Service tweeted about the warning around 5:30 p.m., urging boaters and people to find shelter.

Wind gusts up to 60 mph were expected. Damaging hail was possible.

5:35pm – ⛈️🌊Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Lake Mead. Wind gusts up to 60 mph likely as a thunderstorm gust front moves across the lake. These are dangerous winds. If you are on the water, seek shelter in a marina or harbor right away. #vegasweather @lakemeadnps pic.twitter.com/AWRuKhzuNX — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 18, 2021

A week of possible afternoon/evening rain is forecast for the Las Vegas Valley in a “textbook monsoon” situation, according to the National Weather Service.

“The high pressure is set up over the four corners, a southeast flow to bring the moisture from northern Mexico and moisture coming up the Colorado River Valley,” said meteorologist Jenn Varian. “It’s all the ingredients.”

Mostly dry today and Saturday, but monsoon moisture returns Sunday bringing a chance for thunderstorms areawide. #nvwx #azwx #cawx #Monsoon2021 pic.twitter.com/ib7L8WAec3 — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 16, 2021

A hot and sunny Saturday is forecast with a high around 107. Winds will be light.

Thunderstorms in the Kingman, Arizona, area were moving westerly around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the weather service.

4:40pm – Storms now rolling into Lake Havasu. If you are still on the water, seek shelter in the marina or harbor. Heavy rain, lightning and winds up to 35 mph expected. #LakeHavasu #azwx pic.twitter.com/XCB2o5Tbxj — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 17, 2021

Storms were also approaching Temple Bar and Boulder Basin in the Lake Mead area as of 4:15 p.m. Lake Havasu was seeing heavy storms and winds up to 35 mph around 4:30 p.m.

4:11pm – Thunderstorms moving into @lakemeadnps Boaters in Virgin Basin/Temple Bar will see impacts within the hour. Boulder Basin in 1-2 hours Winds to 35mph, lightning and heavy rain. Seek shelter at the marina and get off the water. #vegasweather #nvwx pic.twitter.com/Au0a8jotoK — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 17, 2021

“We could get some winds in the overnight hours, but we’re not thinking anything drastic,” said meteorologist Chelsea Peters. “Maybe 20 to 35 mph.”

An updated Las Vegas forecast calls for a 20% chance of rain after 2 a.m. Sunday.

The chance of rain rises to 30% on Sunday with a high of 103.

“We’ll have a possibility of early afternoon rain through the week,” Varian said.

Highs during the coming week will be around 105 before declining to 99 by next Friday. Overnight lows will me in the upper or mid 80s.

McCarran rain less than half of normal

The official weather station at McCarran International Airport has received 0.18 of an inch of rain so far in July, but the monsoon season that has been largely missing for the past two summers appears to be right on time to possibly add to the annual total that is 1.05 inches, less than half of normal 2.27 inches.

“The first or second week of July is when monsoon season normally starts,” Varian said.

