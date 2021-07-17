103°F
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Lake Mead

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 17, 2021 - 5:30 am
 
Updated July 17, 2021 - 6:37 pm
Cars move through a flooded portion of Buffalo Drive near Post Road in Las Vegas on Wednesday, ...
Cars move through a flooded portion of Buffalo Drive near Post Road in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. It was one of the few days last summer that resulted in monsoon rains. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Lake Mead.

The National Weather Service tweeted about the warning around 5:30 p.m., urging boaters and people to find shelter.

Wind gusts up to 60 mph were expected. Damaging hail was possible.

A week of possible afternoon/evening rain is forecast for the Las Vegas Valley in a “textbook monsoon” situation, according to the National Weather Service.

“The high pressure is set up over the four corners, a southeast flow to bring the moisture from northern Mexico and moisture coming up the Colorado River Valley,” said meteorologist Jenn Varian. “It’s all the ingredients.”

A hot and sunny Saturday is forecast with a high around 107. Winds will be light.

Thunderstorms in the Kingman, Arizona, area were moving westerly around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the weather service.

Storms were also approaching Temple Bar and Boulder Basin in the Lake Mead area as of 4:15 p.m. Lake Havasu was seeing heavy storms and winds up to 35 mph around 4:30 p.m.

“We could get some winds in the overnight hours, but we’re not thinking anything drastic,” said meteorologist Chelsea Peters. “Maybe 20 to 35 mph.”

An updated Las Vegas forecast calls for a 20% chance of rain after 2 a.m. Sunday.

The chance of rain rises to 30% on Sunday with a high of 103.

“We’ll have a possibility of early afternoon rain through the week,” Varian said.

Highs during the coming week will be around 105 before declining to 99 by next Friday. Overnight lows will me in the upper or mid 80s.

McCarran rain less than half of normal

The official weather station at McCarran International Airport has received 0.18 of an inch of rain so far in July, but the monsoon season that has been largely missing for the past two summers appears to be right on time to possibly add to the annual total that is 1.05 inches, less than half of normal 2.27 inches.

“The first or second week of July is when monsoon season normally starts,” Varian said.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
