Showers a possibility Sunday as Las Vegas starts 2023

Rain showers are a minor possibility Sunday before a day of clearning, says National Weather Service.

Somewhere around a foot of snow was expected to fall at Lee Canyon overnight as a the parched Las Vegas area received some precipitation on the last day of the year, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. Skiers and snowboarders enjoy the slope as people ride chairlifts, Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at the Lee Canyon Ski and Snowboard Resort in Lee Canyon, 35 miles northwest of Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Scattered showers are a 30 percent probability in Las Vegas on the first day of 2023.

A partly sunny sky and a high near 57 is forecast for Sunday by the National Weather Service. A southwest wind around 17 mph will become northwest in the afternoon and could gust to 26 mph.

Isolated showers are forecast before 10 p.m. Sunday evening while winds will range from 9 to 14 mph with gusts to 22 mph. The chance of rain is 20 percent.

Monday will offer a break between cold fronts with a mostly sunny sky and a high near 54.

Showers are a slim possibility on Tuesday morning and later Wednesday, says the weather service.

Fireworks not stopped

Rainfall and elevated winds threatened but failed to cancel the New Year’s Eve fireworks show on Saturday night.

Snowfall in the Spring Mountains was expected to perhaps reach 8 to 16 inches overnight while rainfall was mostly light over nearly all of the valley.

The rain was only the third time precipitation has been recorded on New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas with .21 of an inch of rain in 1943 being the only meaningful rain in the valley on the last day of the year.

