Showers entering Las Vegas Valley as spring storm arrives

Winds and rain for start of the work week
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 28, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
Updated March 28, 2022 - 5:12 pm
Clouds linger over the Red Rock Canyon overlook on Monday, March 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Clouds linger over the Red Rock Canyon overlook on Monday, March 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Rick Clennan of Las Vegas adjusts his helmet as he prepares to ride his bike after taking a bre ...
Rick Clennan of Las Vegas adjusts his helmet as he prepares to ride his bike after taking a break at the Red Rock Canyon overlook on Monday, March 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Rain are expected to arrive in the Las Vegas Valley on Monday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday winds were forecast to reach up to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

A dust storm in Mohave County in northwest Arizona on Monday afternoon caused problems with visibility on highways. Strong winds and dust also caused problems in the Mesquite area.

The chances of rain will diminish Tuesday morning after a morning low of 54. The Tuesday high will be near 74, just about normal.

Temperatures are expected to rise into the upper 70s and low 80s for the remainder of the week with a slight risk of isolated showers Thursday evening.

Las Vegas set record high temperatures on Friday (90) and Saturday (93) before trying the record of 88 on Sunday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

