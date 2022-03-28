Showers entering Las Vegas Valley as spring storm arrives

A few showers are starting to enter the valley tonight. Earlier, parts of northwest Arizona and the Mesquite area witnessed a dust storm.

Winds and rain for start of the work week

Clouds linger over the Red Rock Canyon overlook on Monday, March 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Rick Clennan of Las Vegas adjusts his helmet as he prepares to ride his bike after taking a break at the Red Rock Canyon overlook on Monday, March 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Rain are expected to arrive in the Las Vegas Valley on Monday night, according to the National Weather Service.

⛈️ Precip Chances Monday! 🌧️ Scattered showers will come in 3 waves:

☔ Colorado River Valley (AM)

☔ Areawide (Afternoon)

☔ San Bern Co. NW to Mohave Co. (PM) ⚡ Isolated thunder = locally higher rainfall.#NvWx #CaWx #AzWx pic.twitter.com/5rFnYvD18u — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) March 27, 2022

Monday winds were forecast to reach up to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

A dust storm in Mohave County in northwest Arizona on Monday afternoon caused problems with visibility on highways. Strong winds and dust also caused problems in the Mesquite area.

Has gotten worse at times. Literally can’t see the car 10 feet ahead of us. Just sitting and waiting. This is in Arizona heading toward western side of Grand Canyon. @NWSVegas pic.twitter.com/mc3S97cEs2 — Payton Malone WWL-TV (@paytonmalonewx) March 28, 2022

Here's what the dust looked like over Mesquite, NV about an hour ago. Dust Storm Warnings are expiring, though lofted dust is still possible. Caution is advised. Due to incoming precipitation, visibilities will continue to improve.#NvWx #AzWx https://t.co/OsFfrvD4bg — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) March 28, 2022

The chances of rain will diminish Tuesday morning after a morning low of 54. The Tuesday high will be near 74, just about normal.

Temperatures are expected to rise into the upper 70s and low 80s for the remainder of the week with a slight risk of isolated showers Thursday evening.

Las Vegas set record high temperatures on Friday (90) and Saturday (93) before trying the record of 88 on Sunday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.