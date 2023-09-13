78°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Las Vegas Weather

Showers fall around Las Vegas area as monsoonal moisture returns

Temperatures start to dip to mid 90s
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 13, 2023 - 4:10 pm
 
Updated September 13, 2023 - 7:04 pm
Rain south of the Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, is not expected to move into t ...
Rain south of the Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, is not expected to move into the valley later in the day, according to the National Weather Service. Rainfall from .02 to .24 of an inch fell on north and northwest Las Vegas on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, according to Regional Flood Control District gauges. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Desert rain showers and thunderstorms south of Las Vegas dropped nearly a third on an inch of rain Wednesday afternoon.

A gauge about 1.5 miles northwest of Goodsprings recorded .31 of an inch while a gauge 11 miles southeast of Jean had logged .16 of an inch in the past two hours as of 4 p.m.

There were some lingering showers over the Sheep Range and Mount Charleston. A gauge at Harris Springs recorded .71 of an inch in the late morning.

Spotty rain could be a possibility on Thursday as well, said National Weather Service meteorologist Marc Austin.

The Thursday high should be near 94 with a 10 percent chance of precipitation, says the weather service.

The weekend is expected to be clear with highs in the upper 90s and lows in the lower 70s.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
‘Losing money every minute’: MGM, FBI look into possibility of cyberattack
‘Losing money every minute’: MGM, FBI look into possibility of cyberattack
2
Russian hackers claim MGM Resorts breach, irritating visitors
Russian hackers claim MGM Resorts breach, irritating visitors
3
CARTOONS: Why won’t they just let this die?
CARTOONS: Why won’t they just let this die?
4
COMMENTARY: Yes, it really can happen right here in the United States
COMMENTARY: Yes, it really can happen right here in the United States
5
SEC rule ‘changes the game,’ could shed light on MGM cybersecurity issues
SEC rule ‘changes the game,’ could shed light on MGM cybersecurity issues
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Las Vegas rainfall, wind expected to develop Sunday afternoon
Las Vegas rainfall, wind expected to develop Sunday afternoon
Las Vegas sees more monsoon storms as Hilary nears — PHOTOS
Las Vegas sees more monsoon storms as Hilary nears — PHOTOS
Who received the most rain in Las Vegas Valley during Hilary?
Who received the most rain in Las Vegas Valley during Hilary?
Pacific hurricane may bring rain to Las Vegas, but not a big threat
Pacific hurricane may bring rain to Las Vegas, but not a big threat
Las Vegas starts September with strong storms, floods — PHOTOS
Las Vegas starts September with strong storms, floods — PHOTOS
Radar back in operation for Las Vegas weather service
Radar back in operation for Las Vegas weather service