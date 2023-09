Showers fall around Las Vegas area as monsoonal moisture returns

A gauge about northwest of Goodsprings recorded .31 of an inch while a gauge 11 miles southeast of Jean had logged .16 of an inch in the past two hours before 4 p.m.

Rain south of the Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, is not expected to move into the valley later in the day, according to the National Weather Service. Rainfall from .02 to .24 of an inch fell on north and northwest Las Vegas on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, according to Regional Flood Control District gauges. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Desert rain showers and thunderstorms south of Las Vegas dropped nearly a third on an inch of rain Wednesday afternoon.

A gauge about 1.5 miles northwest of Goodsprings recorded .31 of an inch while a gauge 11 miles southeast of Jean had logged .16 of an inch in the past two hours as of 4 p.m.

There were some lingering showers over the Sheep Range and Mount Charleston. A gauge at Harris Springs recorded .71 of an inch in the late morning.

Spotty rain could be a possibility on Thursday as well, said National Weather Service meteorologist Marc Austin.

The Thursday high should be near 94 with a 10 percent chance of precipitation, says the weather service.

The weekend is expected to be clear with highs in the upper 90s and lows in the lower 70s.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.