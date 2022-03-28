Showers may come to windy Las Vegas on Monday

Showers are a distinct possibility for the Las Vegas Valley on Monday into Tuesday, says the National Weather Service.

Winds may gust to 37 mpn on Monday, March 28, 2022, with a rising chance of showers, according to the National Weather Service. People walk on Fremont Street in Las Vegas during a windy day, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Chances of rain in the Las Vegas Valley sometime Monday are up to 80 percent, according to the National Weather Service.

A cold front was expected to cool off the valley as it arrived overnight Sunday.

⛈️ Precip Chances Monday! 🌧️ Scattered showers will come in 3 waves:

☔ Colorado River Valley (AM)

☔ Areawide (Afternoon)

☔ San Bern Co. NW to Mohave Co. (PM) ⚡ Isolated thunder = locally higher rainfall.#NvWx #CaWx #AzWx pic.twitter.com/5rFnYvD18u — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) March 27, 2022

Monday afternoon winds are forecast to reach up to 24 mph with gusts as high as 37 mph. An afternoon high of 78 is forecast.

Showers after 2 p.m. are listed as a 30 percent chance, rising to 80 percent Monday evening.

The rain risk will diminish Tuesday morning after a morning low of 54. The Tuesday high will be near 74, just about normal.

Temperatures are expected to rise into the upper 70s and low 80s for the remainder of the week with a slight risk of isolated showers Thursday evening.

Las Vegas set record high temperatures on Friday (90) and Saturday (93) before trying the record of 88 on Sunday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.