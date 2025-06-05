Showers may return to Las Vegas Valley today

The valley has seen a rare wave of early June moisture this week. On Tuesday, the Strip and downtown Las Vegas saw some significant rain.

Kathy Casford, left, and Michelle Walz play with their dogs and others at Lone Mountain Regional Park Wednesday, June 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

McKenna Pieper, left, and Rebecca Haftl take advantage of clearing skies to hike a trail at Lone Mountain Regional Park Wednesday, June 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The first week of June isn’t over yet and either is the chance of rain for the Las Vegas Valley.

After seeing some showers on Tuesday but none on Wednesday, the valley may see some raindrops today. There’s a 30 percent chance of afternoon showers, with highs in the low 90s.

The valley has seen a rare wave of early June moisture this week. On Monday, strong storms pounded parts of Southern Nevada. On Tuesday, the Strip and downtown Las Vegas saw some significant rain.

Las Vegas is expected to dry out for the weekend, with highs in the low 100s by Saturday.

Wet May

Like this month, the month of May started out on a wet note. And May is normally one of the driest months of the year in the valley.

Thanks to a spring storm during the first week of the month, May 2025 became the wettest May on record for the valley. Harry Reid International Airport recorded 1.44 inches of rain, 1.37 inches above normal.

By the end of the month, the valley was breaking heat records, reaching 105 degrees on May 31 during a two-day “extreme heat” event. It was the hottest day of the month.