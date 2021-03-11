Showers, snow pellets fall in Summerlin, Centennial Hills

Scattered showers and thunderstorms have arrived in parts of the Las Vegas Valley.

There were reports of mixed precipitation, including graupel, in Summerlin and Centennial Hills, Thursday, March 11, 2021. (Rhonda Prast/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Scattered showers and thunderstorms have arrived in parts of the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday.

There were even reports of mixed precipitation, including graupel, in Summerlin and Centennial Hills. Graupel are snow pellets and soft hail.

Some snow accumulation is expected above 4,000 feet, with more above 7,000 feet, according to the National Weather Service.

Spotty rain mixed with some snow flurries were reported in the Primm area about 7:30 a.m.

This is a new one for me. Shallow drifting of graupel on north side of office. Had to disturb the drift to open the door. #vegasweather #nvwx pic.twitter.com/k6Fgs08lUr — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) March 12, 2021

Winds diminish

Winds around 10 mph will be significantly less than the gusts that reached up to 35 mph on Wednesday.

The slow-moving storm will bring similar conditions on Friday with a 60% chance of measurable precipitation, mostly during daylight hours.

Saturday will bring clear skies with a high near 65 followed by a Sunday high near 70.

Anyone else see hail? pic.twitter.com/hf7Gc1fgKF — Briana Erickson (@ByBrianaE) March 12, 2021

U.S. 95 whiteout

The storm brought whiteout conditions to U.S. 95 Esmeralda County overnight.

More than 18 inches of snow fell overnight in the Goldfield area and 3-5 more inches were expected Thursday.

Some portions of U.S. 95 were closed in both directions.

