Showers sprinkle west side of valley; rain a 20% chance rest of day

Rain or thunderstorms are possible in the Las Vegas Valley on Sunday, July 17, 2022, according to the National Weather Service.

A few western parts of the Las Vegas Valley received light rainfall early Sunday.

A rain gauge at a drainage basin near Hacienda Avenue and Durango Drive received .08 of an inch as did another at The Lakes.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms the rest of the day.

The temperature at Harry Reid International Airport reached 104 as of 1:40 p.m. on its way to a high near 110.

There is a 20 percent chance of showers and storms before 9 p.m. The Sunday night sky will be partly cloudy.

A Monday low of 89 is forecast before rising to near 107.

Daily conditions will be about the same all next week.

