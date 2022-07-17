107°F
Showers sprinkle west side of valley; rain a 20% chance rest of day

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 17, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
Updated July 17, 2022 - 1:35 pm
Rain or thunderstorms are possible in the Las Vegas Valley on Sunday, July 17, 2022, according ...
Rain or thunderstorms are possible in the Las Vegas Valley on Sunday, July 17, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. A person crosses West Charleston Boulevard as rain moves through the valley on Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A few western parts of the Las Vegas Valley received light rainfall early Sunday.

A rain gauge at a drainage basin near Hacienda Avenue and Durango Drive received .08 of an inch as did another at The Lakes.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms the rest of the day.

The temperature at Harry Reid International Airport reached 104 as of 1:40 p.m. on its way to a high near 110.

There is a 20 percent chance of showers and storms before 9 p.m. The Sunday night sky will be partly cloudy.

A Monday low of 89 is forecast before rising to near 107.

Daily conditions will be about the same all next week.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 110. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east northeast.

