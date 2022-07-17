Showers sprinkle west side of valley; rain a 20% chance rest of day
There’s a chance of rain and storms on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.
A few western parts of the Las Vegas Valley received light rainfall early Sunday.
A rain gauge at a drainage basin near Hacienda Avenue and Durango Drive received .08 of an inch as did another at The Lakes.
The National Weather Service forecast calls for a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms the rest of the day.
The temperature at Harry Reid International Airport reached 104 as of 1:40 p.m. on its way to a high near 110.
There is a 20 percent chance of showers and storms before 9 p.m. The Sunday night sky will be partly cloudy.
A Monday low of 89 is forecast before rising to near 107.
Daily conditions will be about the same all next week.
