Showers stick around in Las Vegas during last weekend in September

The National Weather Service is forecasting possible rain in the in the morning and early afternoon hours, and thunderstorms after 4 p.m.

Sunshine continues in Las Vegas; more storms possible later this week

Newlyweds Dale and Arantxa Lloyd from the United Kingdom walk under the Fremont Street Experience canopy to a spot to have their wedding photos taken during a light rain Thursday, September 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Parts of the Las Vegas Valley saw showers Thursday. It looks as though more will fall today.

The National Weather Service is forecasting possible rain in the in the morning and early afternoon hours and thunderstorms after 4 p.m.

The NWS says to expect a high of 90 degrees, and mostly clear skies during the day, and a low of 73 degrees with some cloud cover in the evening.

Much-needed rain

Last week, Harry Reid International Airport saw measurable rain (0.24 inches) for the first time since July 3, at the beginning of monsoon season.

The airport has recorded 0.26 inches of rain this monsoon season (normal is 0.95), the National Weather Service said. So far, it’s the 18th-driest monsoon season on record, the weather service said, tying the total from 1993.

Up until last week, this had been the fourth-driest monsoon season on record. The driest years are 2020 and 1944 (tied with a trace) and 2010 (0.01). The Las Vegas monsoon season runs from July 1 to Sept. 30.

So far in 2025, the airport has seen 2.29 inches of rain (average is 3.02). A normal rainfall year in Las Vegas is 4.18 inches.

2-day forecast

Saturday: High 85, possible afternoon rain.

Sunday: Mid 80s, afternoon thunderstorms.

Contact Kevin J. Barr at kbarr@reviewjournal.com