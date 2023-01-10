56°F
Showers, thunderstorms hit the Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 10, 2023 - 5:30 am
 
Updated January 10, 2023 - 3:01 pm
People walk in the rain on Fremont Street near Las Vegas Boulevard in Las Vegas Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
A pedestrian runs through the rain at Las Vegas Boulevard and Ogden Avenue in Las Vegas Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
A pedestrian waits to cross the street on Fremont Street at Las Vegas Boulevard in Las Vegas Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
People take shelter from the rain at Las Vegas Boulevard and Fremont Street in Las Vegas Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Pedestrians cross 6th Street near Fremont Street in Las Vegas Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
A pedestrian waits to cross the street at Las Vegas Boulevard and Fremont Street in Las Vegas Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
People walk in the rain on Fremont Street near Las Vegas Boulevard in Las Vegas Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Showers and thunderstorms moved into the Las Vegas Valley Tuesday afternoon, bringing wind gusts and lightning, according to the National Weather Service.

The Red Rock Canyon Scenic Drive closed due to excess water on roads, according to a tweet from Red Rock Canyon Conservation Area.

A wind advisory runs until 7 p.m. for all of the region. Boaters are urged to use extreme caution on area lakes.

Chances of showers or storms should be decreasing in the evening hours. The high will be near 63.

Winds in the central valley could gust to 41 mph with steady afternoon winds of 20 to 25 mph.

The sky will clear overnight with a Wednesday low near 39. Wednesday should be sunny with a high near 56.

Snow advisory for Reno area

Northwest of Las Vegas, a snow advisory began at 2 a.m. Tuesday and runs until 4 p.m.

The forecast for Washoe County calls for an 80 percent chance of rain turning to snow the snow level rising to 4,800 feet in the afternoon. New accumulation of 1 to 2 inches is possible. Winds may gust up to 30 mph.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
