Showers to cease in valley; snow up to 8 inches above 7,000 feet

Light showers falling in the Las Vegas Valley early Monday should dissipate shortly after sunrise. A snow advisory remains for the mountains until 2 p.m.

Up to 8 inches of snow could fall in the Spring Mountains as the National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory above 7,000 feet until 2 p.m. Monday, March 23, 2020.

“It was a fairly quick hit. There may be some isolated showers around the valley through the day,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Chris Outler.

When the showers depart, gusting winds will likely remain through Wednesday when another storm front is expected.

The Monday forecast calls for winds up to 24 mph with a high near 67 under cloudy skies.

The overnight low is expected to be about 47 with winds of 6-8 mph.

Tuesday should be sunny with a high near 69 as winds continue.

Advisory for Spring Mountains

Snow in the Spring Mountains may accumulate to 8 inches as a winter weather advisory continues until 2 p.m. Monday.

Winds are expected to gust up to 40 mph, making travel difficult on Nevada roads 156, 157 and 158, especially the higher elevations.

“Most of the snow will be in Lee Canyon with some also in the upper peaks,” Outler said.

