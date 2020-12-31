43°F
weather icon Overcast
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Las Vegas Weather

Slight chance of rain in Las Vegas Valley on last day of 2020

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 31, 2020 - 8:37 am
 
Kathy Klein uses her binoculars for bird watching at Bird Viewing Reserve in Henderson, Wednesd ...
Kathy Klein uses her binoculars for bird watching at Bird Viewing Reserve in Henderson, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The last day of 2020 will be cool and mostly cloudy with a slight chance of precipitation in the Las Vegas Valley.

The National Weather Service forecast has a 20 percent chance of rain mixed with snow after 11 a.m. on Thursday.

Clouds will clear later in the day, and the high will be near 50 degrees.

Winds from the north-northwest will pick up through the day, gusting up to 28 mph.

New Year’s Eve night will be mostly clear with northwest winds 14-18 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph.

The overnight low will be around 35.

New Year’s Day will be sunny, with a high near 50 and an overnight low of 32. Winds 8-11 mph will be out of the north.

The weekend should be sunny with highs in the low 50s. Winds will be light. Evenings will have partly cloudy skies with lows in the mid-30s.

MOST READ
1
Nevadans 75 and up elevated in COVID-19 vaccine queue, Sisolak says
Nevadans 75 and up elevated in COVID-19 vaccine queue, Sisolak says
2
Impaired driving suspected in Las Vegas crash that left 1 dead
Impaired driving suspected in Las Vegas crash that left 1 dead
3
3-year-old girl abandoned in Strip casino restroom
3-year-old girl abandoned in Strip casino restroom
4
$1M damage after structure fire in central Las Vegas
$1M damage after structure fire in central Las Vegas
5
Former Miss Nevada, ‘Gilligan’s Island’ star Dawn Wells dies
Former Miss Nevada, ‘Gilligan’s Island’ star Dawn Wells dies
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST
 
Las Vegas ends record dry streak at 240 days
By / RJ

McCarran International Airport recorded 0.04 inches of rain Thursday, the National Weather Service said, breaking a 240-day dry spell that began April 20 in Las Vegas.