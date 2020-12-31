Slight chance of rain in Las Vegas Valley on last day of 2020

The last day of 2020 will be cool and mostly cloudy with a slight chance of precipitation in the Las Vegas Valley.

Kathy Klein uses her binoculars for bird watching at Bird Viewing Reserve in Henderson, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The last day of 2020 will be cool and mostly cloudy with a slight chance of precipitation in the Las Vegas Valley.

The National Weather Service forecast has a 20 percent chance of rain mixed with snow after 11 a.m. on Thursday.

Clouds will clear later in the day, and the high will be near 50 degrees.

Winds from the north-northwest will pick up through the day, gusting up to 28 mph.

New Year’s Eve night will be mostly clear with northwest winds 14-18 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph.

The overnight low will be around 35.

New Year’s Day will be sunny, with a high near 50 and an overnight low of 32. Winds 8-11 mph will be out of the north.

The weekend should be sunny with highs in the low 50s. Winds will be light. Evenings will have partly cloudy skies with lows in the mid-30s.