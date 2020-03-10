Slow-moving front brings rain to Las Vegas, with more due Wednesday

A slow-moving front dropped light but steady rain on the Las Vegas Valley early Tuesday. It is expected to kick into higher gear during the early hours Wednesday.

A slow-moving front brought light but steady rain to the Las Vegas Valley Clark County Tuesday morning. It is expected to kick into higher gear during the early hours Wednesday, perhaps snarling rush hour traffic.

“It will be fairly light today, but will continue to develop as the day goes,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Barry Pierce. “The main event is likely tomorrow (Wednesday) morning with some areas getting up to a quarter of an inch per hour.”

As of about 10:15 a.m., 0.09 of an inch of rain had fallen at McCarran International Airport, where the weather service takes its official measurement for the valley, Pierce said.

The highest rainfall total was 0.12 of an inch in the far south valley, according to the Regional Flood Control District’s website. Pierce said that the morning band of rain had shifted north and eased up by about 9 a.m.

“There still might be a light rain shower out there throughout the day,” he said.

Some minor street flooding is possible in areas that receive the heavier rain.

The storm will probably cause rain most of the day Wednesday before tapering off later in the day.

In the mountains, snowfall of 1 to 3 inches above 8,000 feet is expected in Lee Canyon, not so much in Kyle Canyon, Pierce said. The higher peaks will receive more snow.

Since the storm will move slowly, Pierce said thunder is possible Thursday and Friday as the storm lingers.

The forecast high for Tuesday is about 64 with an 80 percent chance of rain.

The Wednesday high will be near 66 with a 60 percent chance of rain.

Rain is in the forecast each day through Monday when a second front coming from the north will lower the forecast high to 61 degrees and bring a slight chance of rain.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0217. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Katelyn Newberg contributed to this report.