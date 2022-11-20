36°F
jeff_german
Slowly rising temperatures may lead to warm turkey day, weekend

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 20, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
Gradually warming temperatures are forecast into Thanksgiving Day and the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. Light clouds linger over the northwest Las Vegas Valley as seen from Summerlin on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

After a chilly November so far, do you desire warmer weather for Thanksgiving Day and the weekend?

It appears that wish may be granted, says the latest National Weather Service forecast.

Sunday should see sunshine, calm winds and a high near 60.

Conditions will then slowly improve each day with a high near 68 forecast for Thanksgiving Day. It will be followed with a 67 on Friday and 69 on Saturday. All coming with abundant sunshine.

Overnight lows rising from 39 on Sunday will correspond with the afternoon highs.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
