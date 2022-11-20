Slowly rising temperatures may lead to warm turkey day, weekend
A gradual warming trend is forecast to make Thanksgiving weekend close to 70 degrees.
After a chilly November so far, do you desire warmer weather for Thanksgiving Day and the weekend?
It appears that wish may be granted, says the latest National Weather Service forecast.
Sunday should see sunshine, calm winds and a high near 60.
Conditions will then slowly improve each day with a high near 68 forecast for Thanksgiving Day. It will be followed with a 67 on Friday and 69 on Saturday. All coming with abundant sunshine.
Overnight lows rising from 39 on Sunday will correspond with the afternoon highs.
