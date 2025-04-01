Small hail, showers reported in South Summerlin, Red Rock Canyon

Rain and small hail was reported across the southwest Las Vegas Valley, Red Rock Canyon and South Summerlin Tuesday afternoon.

Rain and small hail was reported across the southwest Las Vegas Valley, Red Rock Canyon and South Summerlin Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service said on X that showers were detected on weather radar across the southwest side of the valley and in northwestern Arizona around 1:30 p.m., with isolated lightning strikes possible.

130pm PDT: Showers are moving across portions of the Valley this afternoon (you may even hear a rumble of thunder!). Small hail/graupel has been reported at Red Rock Canyon and South Summerlin, so hopefully some of you are lucky enough to see some rain! #nvwx pic.twitter.com/dv5nzyso5x — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) April 1, 2025

There is a 30 percent chance of showers forecast for the valley Tuesday evening with a low of 47 degrees.

Wednesday’s forecast expects a 40 percent chance of rain across the valley with a high of 61 degrees and low of 45 degrees.

Temperatures are expected to warm up Thursday with a high of 64 degrees. Expect sunny and clear conditions on Friday and Saturday with highs of 70 and 73 degrees, respectively, according to the weather service.