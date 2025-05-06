61°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Weather

Smashing: Las Vegas rainfall shatters record for May 5

People walk through the rain after a playoff baseball game at Palo Verde High School was suspen ...
People walk through the rain after a playoff baseball game at Palo Verde High School was suspended due to rain on Monday, May 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
More Stories
Early May storm dumps more rain into Las Vegas Valley
Storm clouds above mountains at the edge of Summerlin Sunday, May 16, 2021. (Rachel Aston/Las V ...
May the rain be with you: Las Vegas breaks May 4 record
Lightning, gusty winds … hail? Las Vegas bracing for Pacific storm
April chill: Easter weekend arrives in Las Vegas with cooler temperatures
By Tony Garcia Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 6, 2025 - 8:10 am
 

Monday’s rainfall in the Las Vegas Valley broke a 56-year-old record for May 5 — in a huge way.

The National Weather Service said 0.57 inches of rainfall was recorded Monday in the Las Vegas Valley. The previous high of 0.04 inches was recorded in 1969.

Tuesday’s forecast keeps rain, with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., then a slight chance of showers after 2 p.m. The high is expected to be near 77, with calm winds becoming southeasterly from 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

For Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning, there will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m., then a slight chance of showers between 2 and 4 a.m. The low is expected to be around 60.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES