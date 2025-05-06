Smashing: Las Vegas rainfall shatters record for May 5

Monday’s rainfall in the Las Vegas Valley broke a 56-year-old record for May 5 — in a huge way.

People walk through the rain after a playoff baseball game at Palo Verde High School was suspended due to rain on Monday, May 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The National Weather Service said 0.57 inches of rainfall was recorded Monday in the Las Vegas Valley. The previous high of 0.04 inches was recorded in 1969.

Tuesday’s forecast keeps rain, with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., then a slight chance of showers after 2 p.m. The high is expected to be near 77, with calm winds becoming southeasterly from 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

For Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning, there will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m., then a slight chance of showers between 2 and 4 a.m. The low is expected to be around 60.

