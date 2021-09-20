Smoke advisory extended through Monday in Clark County

Winds are expected to rise Monday afternoon as near-normal temperatures continue in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

New York New York is seen as a large American flag blows in the wind during a windy morning on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in Las Vegas. Winds could reach 25 mph on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability, which issued a smoke advisory over the weekend, has extended it through Monday.

Smoke from south central California wildfires continues to drift into the area. It contains elevated levels of particulate matter in the air, according to the department.

Afternoon winds could reach 25 mph, thanks to a trough just northeast of Las Vegas as it moves eastward.

A high temperature near 91 is forecast after a 93 was reached Sunday.

Similar conditions are forecast for Tuesday before temperatures could rise into the upper 90s on Wednesday, said meteorologist Morgan Stessman.

“There may be some increased cloud cover on Thursday to keep it a little cooler,” Stressman said.

