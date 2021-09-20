Smoke advisory extended through Monday in Clark County
Winds are expected to rise Monday afternoon as near-normal temperatures continue in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.
The Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability, which issued a smoke advisory over the weekend, has extended it through Monday.
Smoke from south central California wildfires continues to drift into the area. It contains elevated levels of particulate matter in the air, according to the department.
Afternoon winds could reach 25 mph, thanks to a trough just northeast of Las Vegas as it moves eastward.
A high temperature near 91 is forecast after a 93 was reached Sunday.
Similar conditions are forecast for Tuesday before temperatures could rise into the upper 90s on Wednesday, said meteorologist Morgan Stessman.
“There may be some increased cloud cover on Thursday to keep it a little cooler,” Stressman said.
