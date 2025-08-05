Smoke alert issued for Las Vegas Valley

A smoke alert has been issued for the Las Vegas Valley as a result of California wildfires, the Clark County Division of Air Quality announced Tuesday.

Smoke from wildfires in California lingers in the sky over the Strip in Las Vegas Monday, August 4, 2025. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The alert is in effect from Tuesday to Thursday as county officials evaluate the air quality while wildfire smoke drifts in over several days, Clark County said in a press release.

Officials say the smoke is “increasing levels of particulate matter and ozone pollution in the air,” and “periods of heavy smoke are expected, each lasting a few hours.”

Division of Air Quality officials said anyone who may have respiratory or other health concerns should stay indoors and consult with a health care professional about any sensitivities to air quality.

The division also said to consider changing air filters in your home and to keep windows and doors closed during poor air quality conditions.

