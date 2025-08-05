108°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Weather

Smoke alert issued for Las Vegas Valley

Smoke from wildfires in California lingers in the sky over the Strip in Las Vegas Monday, Augus ...
Smoke from wildfires in California lingers in the sky over the Strip in Las Vegas Monday, August 4, 2025. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Air quality for August 5-7, 2025. (Clark County)
Air quality for August 5-7, 2025. (Clark County)
A view of the Las Vegas Strip. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)
A view of the Las Vegas Strip. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)
More Stories
The Las Vegas Strip is seen from Lone Mountain and the 215 Beltway in Las Vegas on July 27, 202 ...
How to protect yourself from the bad air caused by wildfires
Wildfire smoke from California sticking around Las Vegas Valley
Parts of The Strip were barely visible from Henderson on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025. (Liv Paggiarin ...
Hazy skies linger in Las Vegas due to California wildfire smoke
As the temperature climbs towards triple digits, a pedestrian cools off with water misters alon ...
As temps rise in Las Vegas Valley, county opens cooling stations
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 5, 2025 - 3:37 pm
 
Updated August 5, 2025 - 5:07 pm

A smoke alert has been issued for the Las Vegas Valley as a result of California wildfires, the Clark County Division of Air Quality announced Tuesday.

The alert is in effect from Tuesday to Thursday as county officials evaluate the air quality while wildfire smoke drifts in over several days, Clark County said in a press release.

Officials say the smoke is “increasing levels of particulate matter and ozone pollution in the air,” and “periods of heavy smoke are expected, each lasting a few hours.”

Division of Air Quality officials said anyone who may have respiratory or other health concerns should stay indoors and consult with a health care professional about any sensitivities to air quality.

Related: How to protect yourself from the bad air caused by wildfires

The division also said to consider changing air filters in your home and to keep windows and doors closed during poor air quality conditions.

Contact Arlette Yousif at ayousif@reviewjournal.com and follow her on Instagram at @arletteyousif.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Las Vegas Strip is seen from Lone Mountain and the 215 Beltway in Las Vegas on July 27, 202 ...
How to protect yourself from the bad air caused by wildfires
By Caleigh Wells Associated Press

When wildfires burn, the smoke can travel long distances and degrade air quality far away, which presents risks for those breathing it. Here’s what to know about taking precautions against poor air quality due to wildfires.

MORE STORIES