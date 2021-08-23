Smoke, haze forecast to return to Las Vegas Valley on Monday, Tuesday

Smoke and haze is expected to return to the Las Vegas Valley starting Monday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

A firefighter hoses down flames from the Dixie Fire in Genesee, Calif., on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. Smoke and haze from various wildfires is expected to enter the Las Vegas Valley on MOnday, Aug. 23, 2021 and stay for a few days. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)

“The smoke and haze start moving in late Monday afternoon, but the worst of it by far will be on Tuesday,” meteorologist Clay Morgan said.

The Monday high will be about 100 with afternoon winds gusting up to 20 mph.

Smoke and haze will intensify overnight.

Avoid or limit outdoor exposure

People sensitive to elevated ozone and particulate matter should limit or avoid outdoor exposure when the air quality declines, advises the Environmental Protection Agency.

Morgan noted the large number of fires this summer makes it difficult to pinpoint the exact blaze being the source for the smoke.

Temperatures will rise a few degrees each day this week with a forecast high of 105 for Thursday, 107 on Friday and 105 on Saturday.

Some monsoonal moisture could appear in the forecast after the heat spell, Morgan said.

