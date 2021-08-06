87°F
Smoke, haze from California fires may enter valley on Friday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 6, 2021 - 5:30 am
 
A photo shows homes destroyed by the Dixie Fire line central Greenville on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Plumas County, Calif. Smoke and haze from Northern California fires could filter into Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Haze and smoke from fires in Northern California may filter into the Las Vegas Valley on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

High temperatures will drop closer to normal in Las Vegas although winds will remain gusty on Friday.

“It will be quite a bit cooler with the excessive heat warning officially expired,” meteorologist Jenn Varian said.

A high of 107 is forecast, down 4 degrees for the Thursday high. Afternoon breezes will be up to 25 mph. The normal for early August is 104.

Breezes should decline during the weekend.

No rain is forecast in the seven-day forecast.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

