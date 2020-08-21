Smoke, haze to fill Las Vegas skies for coming days

Smoke and haze from fires all over the West will fill the sky in Las Vegas for an unknown period of time, according to the National Weather Service.

Smoke and haze from fires all over the West will fill the sky above Las Vegas for an unknown period of time, according to the National Weather Service.

“The amount of smoke from all over is absolutely amazing,” said weather service meteorologist Clay Morgan. “It is everywhere. It’s just a ridiculous amount of smoke over such a wide area.”

An air quality advisory was issued by Clark County officials Thursday and continues through Friday. It is likely to be extended. Anybody with respiratory issues or bothered by haze should stay indoors as much as possible.

350+ fires in California

How long the sky will be hazy is unknown. More than 350 fires are burning in California, and the air quality in the state is currently the worst on Earth.

“It all depends on the direction of the wind and the progress of the firefighters,” Morgan said. “For now we have to take it day by day.”

The haze may lower the Friday high temperature, expected to be 111. If reached, that would be a degree above the 110 set in 2009.

The high Thursday was 112, topping the 110 set in 1950. It was the 50th straight day with a high of 100 or more. The record is 66 days, set in 1944. It was also the seventh day with a high of 110 or higher. The record is 10 consecutive days in 1961.

Chance of rain

A 20% chance of rain is in the forecast for Saturday when the high temperature is expected to be around 109.

“It could happen in any of the higher elevations around the valley, but most likely around the west and south side,” Morgan said.

Skies should clear Sunday for a forecast high of 108.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.