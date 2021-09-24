Smoke may dissipate from Las Vegas sky as Friday progresses

Smoke from wildfires near Sequoia National Park that has drifted into the Las Vegas sky should begin to dissipate as Friday progresses, according to the National Weather Service.

Flames burn up a tree as part of the Windy Fire in the Trail of 100 Giants grove in Sequoia National Park, Calif., on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

However, elevated ozone and fire particle pollution is expected through the weekend.

An air quality advisory issued Thursday by Clark County for has been extended to cover Friday, People sensitive to air pollutants should limit outdoor exposure or avoid it completely.

A view of the #WindyFire at 6:24 pm PDT this evening…the primary source of smoke headed our way from the southern Sierra. #cawx #nvwx #VegasWeather pic.twitter.com/J2xPYZIWXZ — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) September 23, 2021

“Smoke from two major fires in the west side of the southern Sierra Nevada mountains will continue to impact our area at intervals through the weekend, resulting in Moderate AQI levels for ozone and PM2.5 (fine particles),” states the advisory.

A high near 94 is forecast for Friday with light and variable winds in the afternoon.

Saturday will have a high near 96 with a high near 95 on Sunday.

Overnight lows will be lower 70s.

