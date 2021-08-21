78°F
Smoke or haze could arrive in Las Vegas again early Saturday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 21, 2021 - 5:30 am
 
Geese walk along Lake Jacqueline in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Smoke and haze could be back in the Las Vegas Valley early Saturday, depending how strong a northerly wind might be.

The French fire in Kern County, California, was sending smoke and haze toward Las Vegas Friday night, but it might go north of the valley, said National Weather Service meteorologist Clay Morgan.

If it does arrive, it will likely be before sunrise.

“It might be more of an elevated hazy situation and take the high temperature down a few degrees,” Morgan said.

Saturday will be windy with gusts up to 25 mph. The high will be around 99.

Sunday will be a bit warmer, but with lighter winds.

Temperatures will start rising Monday with a high near 103.

“But next Thursday and Friday we might be near some record highs,” Morgan said. The projected high is 108 for Thursday and Friday, and the record highs for Aug. 26 and 27 are 109 and 110, respectively.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

