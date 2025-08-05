Smoky air sticking around in Las Vegas this week

Wildfire smoke from California blew into the valley over the weekend, bringing unhealthy air quality.

A hazy sky due to smoke from California wildfires is seen looking down the Strip on Monday, Aug. 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Tourists look out over the Las Vegas valley as smoke from wildfires in California obscures the skies Monday, August 4, 2025. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A new development takes shape at Imperial Avenue and Commerce Street in downtown Las Vegas Monday, August 4, 2025. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A hazy sky due to smoke from California wildfires is seen above as Orbi, the Sphere emoji, peers out on Monday, Aug. 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Smoke from wildfires in California obscures the skies in Las Vegas Monday, August 4, 2025. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A hazy sky due to smoke from California wildfires is seen as people walk along the Strip near the Las Vegas Convention Center on Monday, Aug. 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Smoke from wildfires in California obscures the skies over the Strip in Las Vegas Monday, August 4, 2025. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A nearly-opaque haze obscures the view of the South Point, seen from Lindo Michoacán on Monday, Aug. 4, 2025 in Henderson. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Smoke from wildfires in California obscures the skies in Las Vegas Monday, August 4, 2025. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Hazy smoke from a California wildfire blanketed Las Vegas’ sky on Monday and could continue later into the week.

The Gifford Fire in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, which started on Friday, has burned over 65,000 acres of land and was three percent contained as of Monday morning, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Winds blew that wildfire smoke and the smell of burning wood to Las Vegas over the weekend, causing many parts of the valley to have unhealthy air quality during parts through Monday.

Weather service data from Harry Reid International Airport showed south-southwest winds bringing smoky conditions between 8:55 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. on Monday.

As the smoke blew eastward, local air monitors began recording unhealthy levels of smaller particulate matter pollution caused by wildfire smoke throughout the valley.

Some amount of smoke is likely to remain over Las Vegas through at least Wednesday, National Weather Service meteorologist Andrew Gorelow said Monday evening.

NWS meteorologists earlier in the day added that smoke levels throughout the week will depend on levels of fire containment and wind direction.

A representative from the Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability said Monday morning that the nearby wildfires will likely affect air quality through at least Friday.

The department’s air quality forecast predicted high levels of ozone that is unhealthy for sensitive groups through Tuesday and moderate through Friday.

These sensitive groups include seniors, children and people with lung or heart disease. The forecast also projected moderate levels of smaller particulate matter pollution from wildfire smoke through Wednesday.

Contact Spencer Levering at slevering@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0253.