Snow begins falling in Las Vegas Valley as storm closes I-15

Snow began falling on the outskirts of the Las Vegas Valley late Monday morning as a new winter weather front arrived, prompting authorities to close southbound Interstate 15.

By 11:15 a.m. a steady, persistent rainfall was falling over parts of the Las Vegas Valley. Snow was falling in parts of Summerlin and the Anthem area in Henderson in the late morning, but not sticking, residents reported.

Meanwhile, the wintry weather forced the Nevada Highway Patrol to close I-15, the main link between Las Vegas and Southern California, in both directions near Primm due to treacherous conditions.

“It is definitely hazardous winter driving, both snow in the roadway and poor visibility,” Highway Patrol Trooper Travis Smaka said. “Our troopers are very busy this morning.”

The lower elevations of the valley were expected to see snow in many areas later in the day, according to the National Weather Service.

At 8 a.m., McCarran International Airport was reporting a trace of rain that began falling about 2 a.m.

“Rain is starting to fill in the valley now and will be over the next two hours until 10 or 11,” weather service meteorologist Chelsea Kryston said.

Heavy snow fell overnight at higher elevations. Mount Charleston had received 7 inches from the storm in the past 24 hours during the morning.

State Route 160 was briefly closed at State Route 159 near Mountain Springs because of snow and icy road conditions. It was reopened about 4:45 a.m., but motorists were advised to use extreme caution.

So you've heard us talk about snow… a lot. ❄️ Through the day on Monday, lower elevations can expect persistent light rain, especially across S. Nevada & NW Arizona including #LasVegas. 🌧️ In other words *clears throat* DUST OFF THOSE UMBRELLAS!! ☔️#VegasWeather #NvWx #AzWx pic.twitter.com/QPdT5oE8kQ — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) January 24, 2021

“Everybody wants to know when it is going to snow, but the rain is really needed since it has been dry for so long,” meteorologist Kate Guillet said. “This afternoon we’ll see a rain/snow mix in Summerlin, the southwest and other outskirts before snow may fall across the valley.”

She said Red Rock National Recreation area will get between 2 and 8 inches while the higher elevations of the Spring Mountains may have 11 to 20 inches of accumulation.

“The bulk of the snow will come this afternoon and evening and a few more inches may come overnight,” Guillet said.

Snow falling at higher elevations

Law enforcement officers warned of difficult travel conditions between Las Vegas and Pahrump.

Metro police Lt. David Gordon said there were dicey roadway conditions on State Route 160 around 2 a.m.

He said a resident officer in the area assisted the Nevada Highway Patrol with helping motorists “stuck trying to navigate the mountain” due to “heavy snowfall and poor visibility.”

“All the vehicles have been removed from the ditches and roadway and there were no reports of injuries,” Gordon said.

Gordon said at one point Monday morning the NHP was only allowing four-wheel drive vehicles and vehicles equipped with snow chains to go over the mountain. He said the NHP had checkpoints up on both sides of the road.

No significant weather-related road incidents were reported on valley highways, said Las Vegas police.

Gusty winds, high of 46 at McCarran

Gusty winds of 20 to 25 mph are expected and the high at McCarran is expected to reach 46. It was 42 at 3:30 a.m.

A winter weather advisory says the winter conditions will cover southern Nevada, southeast California and northwest Arizona through Tuesday morning, especially above 2,000 feet in elevation.

Another system will enter the region Wednesday and bring rain and snow through Friday.

