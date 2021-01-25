Snow dusts outskirts of Las Vegas, with more expected overnight

Snow fell on the outskirts of Las Vegas late Monday morning, prompting a temporary shutdown of Interstate 15 and road restrictions in mountain passes.

Snow flurries fell on the outskirts of the Las Vegas Valley early Monday, prompting authorities to temporarily shut down southbound Interstate 15.

Parts of Summerlin and the Anthem area in Henderson saw a light dusting in the late morning, but snowflakes didn’t stick, residents reported. By 11:15 a.m. a steady, persistent rainfall was drizzling over parts of the Las Vegas Valley.

The Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area was blanketed in white Monday afternoon. As of about 1 p.m., the park’s scenic drive was shut down to traffic for the rest of the day.

Meanwhile, beyond the valley border, the wintry weather forced the Nevada Highway Patrol to close I-15 in both directions near Primm due to dangerous conditions at 11:41 a.m.

“It is definitely hazardous winter driving, both snow in the roadway and poor visibility,” Highway Patrol Trooper Travis Smaka said. “Our troopers are very busy this morning.”

By about 12:50 p.m., the southbound lanes of the interstate had been reopened, according to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada. But it wasn’t immediately clear if the northbound lanes had been reopened too.

Officials said there is a good chance that continued precipitation overnight Monday — with more snow possible — could cause more traffic headaches on the I-15 thoroughfare.

More snow expected later

Monday’s precipitation started at about 2 a.m. Most of the valley saw about 0.08 of an inch of rain during a six-hour timeframe, while spots in Henderson got as much as 0.25, National Weather Service meteorologist Chelsea Kryston said.

Kryston said the afternoon hours are expected to be mostly dry and even sunny, but tonight and early Tuesday, there is a possibility that snow could fall — and stick — in Las Vegas. The outskirts of the valley, like Summerlin and Anthem, could see one to three inches.

“It definitely has a chance at accumulating,” Kryston said.

So you've heard us talk about snow… a lot. ❄️ Through the day on Monday, lower elevations can expect persistent light rain, especially across S. Nevada & NW Arizona including #LasVegas. 🌧️ In other words *clears throat* DUST OFF THOSE UMBRELLAS!! ☔️#VegasWeather #NvWx #AzWx pic.twitter.com/QPdT5oE8kQ — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) January 24, 2021

The Strip could see flurries too. A winter weather advisory is in place for the valley through 10 a.m. Tuesday, and a winter weather warning is in place for higher elevations, including Mount Charleston, for the same timeframe.

As of early Monday afternoon, Mount Charleston had received 7 inches of snow.

Before sunrise, State Route 160 was briefly closed at State Route 159 near Mountain Springs because of snow and icy road conditions. It was reopened about 4:45 a.m. Motorists are advised to use extreme caution.

As of about noon, chains or snow tires were required on Lee Canyon Road, Kyle Canyon Road and Deer Creek Road in the Mount Charleston area. Nevada Highway Patrol troopers and Las Vegas police were enforcing the requirement, turning many drivers away. The same requirements were expected through Tuesday.

No significant weather-related road incidents were reported on valley highways, Las Vegas police said.

Still, the rain was a cause for caution — and celebration.

“Everybody wants to know when it is going to snow, but the rain is really needed since it has been dry for so long,” meteorologist Kate Guillet told the Review-Journal.

Another system will enter the region Wednesday and bring rain and possibly snow through Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

