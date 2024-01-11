40°F
Snow dusts parts of the valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 11, 2024 - 5:20 am
 
Updated January 11, 2024 - 9:18 am
Snow is seen on a vehicle near Fox Hill Park in Summerlin on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. (Las Vega ...
Snow is seen on a vehicle near Fox Hill Park in Summerlin on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Some Las Vegas residents woke up to a white Thursday as snow fell in parts of the valley.

Those residing near Fox Hill Park in Summerlin reported waking up to snow Thursday morning, as did those who call the Anthem area home.

The National Weather Service at about 3:15 a.m. shared on Twitter/X that it had received photos from people in the northwest valley that showed a dusting of new snow on grassy surfaces.

Red Rock Canyon shared on social media at about 6:48 a.m. that the area’s Scenic Loop would be closed “until further notice due to ice on the road causing a safety hazard.” The loop reopened around 11 a.m.

In Northern Nevada, Gov. Joe Lombardo ordered all state executive branch government officers to remain closed Thursday in multiple counties due to severe weather and dangerous road conditions.

