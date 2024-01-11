Snow dusts parts of the valley; Red Rock Scenic Drive closed for ice

Some Las Vegas residents are waking up to a white Thursday as snow has fallen in parts of the valley this morning.

Snow is seen on a vehicle near Fox Hill Park in Summerlin on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Those residing near Fox Hill Park in Summerlin reported waking up to snow Thursday morning, as did those who call the Anthem area home.

The National Weather Service at about 3:15 a.m. shared on Twitter/X that it had received photos from people in the northwest valley that showed a dusting of new snow on grassy surfaces.

Red Rock Canyon shared on social media at about 6:48 s.m. that the area’s Scenic Loop will be closed “until further notice due to ice on the road causing a safety hazard.”

Red Rock noted that the road to the visitor center is free of ice, so the facility would open at 8 a.m.

Closure alert from @blmnv 🥶 The Scenic Drive at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area will be closed until further notice due to ice on the road causing a safety hazard. The road to the Visitor Center is free of ice, so the Visitor Center will open at 8 a.m. pic.twitter.com/Hvw6Amge2s — Red Rock Canyon LV (@RedRockCynLV) January 11, 2024

In Northern Nevada, Gov. Joe Lombardo advised that he has ordered all state executive branch government officers to remain closed Thursday in multiple counties due to severe weather and dangerous road conditions.

Due to severe weather and potentially dangerous road conditions, I have ordered all State executive branch government offices remain closed today in Carson City, Churchill County, Douglas County, Lyon County, Mineral County, Pershing County, Storey County, and Washoe County. pic.twitter.com/uqg6he6Iuj — Governor Joe Lombardo (@JosephMLombardo) January 11, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.