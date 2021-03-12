Snow falling in western Las Vegas areas

Snow was falling west of the 215 Beltway on the west side of the Las Vegas Valley around 7:45 a.m.

A car covered snow is seen in Summerlin, Friday, March 12, 2021. (Jim Prather/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Summerlin neighborhood is seen during a snow. (Jim Prather/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A few pedestrians walk in light rain at the Fremont Street Experience early Friday, March 12, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A light rain falls at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas Friday, March 12, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A pedestrian uses a trash bag to protect himself from rain on Las Vegas Boulevard near Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas Friday, March 12, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A slow-moving storm system will give Las Vegas Valley residents a final shot of possible rain and snow along with chilly temperatures on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Snow was falling west of the 215 Beltway on the west side of the Las Vegas Valley around 7:45 a.m. and was reported in Summerlin.

Light rain was covering most of the valley at 5:30 a.m. with snow in higher elevations both north and south of the valley. McCarran International Airport received .03 inches of rain shortly before 7 a.m.

“The storm will pull away late tonight or early Saturday,” said weather service meteorologist John Adair. “Saturday should be dry and about 10 degrees warmer and a few degrees more on Sunday.”

The system spent three days spitting rain, snow pellets and some hail on the valley. McCarran reported heavy rain shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday and ended the day with 0.33 inches of precipitation. The weather service office a bit west of the airport on Decatur Boulevard recorded 0.52 inches including some snow pellets, Adair said.

0.52” of liquid precipitation here at the office on March 11th, 2021. ☔️ pic.twitter.com/wEnx5mgDAY — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) March 12, 2021

Most of the automated gauges across the valley recorded less than .08 of an inch, but one near Alexander and Durango in the northwest received a quarter of an inch as did one at Desert Inn Road and Rainbow Boulevard.

The official high temperature at McCarran was 53 degrees and the Friday high is expected to be about 54. The chance of precipitation, expected mostly in the afternoon, is 60%.

4-8 inches possible in mountains

A snow advisory is in play until 4 p.m. in the Spring Mountains. Another 4 to 8 inches of snow is forecast. The official measurement of Thursday’s snowfall comes at 7 a.m. at the Mount Charleston fire station in Kyle Canyon.

Sunny skies and winds gusting to 18 mph are forecast for Saturday.

Sunday will be sunny with a high near 71.

Another storm late Monday

“The weekend warmth will be short-lived,” Adair said. “Another cold system will arrive late Monday into early Tuesday. It will be mostly a wind event in the valley, but could bring showers in Lincoln County and central Nye County and possibly into the northwest parts of the valley.”

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.