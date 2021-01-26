Snow falls across Las Vegas Valley — PHOTOS
Parts of Las Vegas claimed a snow day on Tuesday after a winter storm swept across the valley. Check out the best photos from the RJ staff.
With reports of overnight snow and flurries on the Strip, in Summerlin, Mountain’s Edge and other points in the valley, many took the time to check out the rare winter wonderland, before it all melted away.
