Snow falls across Las Vegas Valley — PHOTOS

Parts of Las Vegas claimed a snow day on Tuesday after a winter storm swept across the valley. Check out the best photos from the RJ staff.

Sylvia Hinojosa hikes up to the overlook as the clouds break on a snowy day in the Red Rock Conservation Area on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A person walks their dog as snow flurries come down in Summerlin near Gardens Park on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Colton Tarantino, 5, and his father Nick prepare to play in the snow at Fox Hill Park in Summerlin in Las Vegas Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto Melanie

Lisa Hauger, center, makes a snowman with her grandchildren, Rylie OՂrien, 3, and Brody OՂrien, 11, at Vistas Park in the northwest, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Hung Luu walks his dog Sky down from the overlook as the clouds break on a snowy day in the Red Rock Conservation Area on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The clouds begin to break about the mountain range near the overlook in the Red Rock Conservation Area on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A truck makes its way through the snow at a construction sight in northwest Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Grayson Mahar, 3, right, walks with his parents Ally and Sam along The Promenade in northwest Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Nicholas Tarantino, 7, left, and his brother, Colton, 5, play in the snow at Fox Hill Park in Summerlin in Las Vegas Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto Melanie

Charonn Williams sits with her dog Snickers up on the overlook as the clouds break on a snowy day in the Red Rock Conservation Area on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Kelly Sanchez, 7, left, and her sister Kyara, 5, play in freshly fallen snow at the intersection of Far Hills Avenue and Sky Vista Drive in Summerlin in Las Vegas Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto Melanie

A little snowman at the overlook on a snowy day in the Red Rock Conservation Area on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

People play in the snow about Calico Basin in the Red Rock Conservation Area on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Snow covers trees along Pavilion Center Drive in the Summerlin neighborhood early in the morning on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (Anastasia Hendrix/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man hikes with his dog in the valley below the overlook on a snowy day in the Red Rock Conservation Area on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A Joshua tree is dusted in snow atop the overlook as the clouds break in the Red Rock Conservation Area on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Cars navigate the snowy road in the Red Rock Conservation Area on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Snow flurries come down in Summerlin near Gardens Park on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

With reports of overnight snow and flurries on the Strip, in Summerlin, Mountain’s Edge and other points in the valley, many took the time to check out the rare winter wonderland, before it all melted away.

