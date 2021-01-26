45°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Las Vegas Weather

Snow falls across Las Vegas Valley — PHOTOS

Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 26, 2021 - 12:01 pm
 
Sylvia Hinojosa hikes up to the overlook as the clouds break on a snowy day in the Red Rock Con ...
Sylvia Hinojosa hikes up to the overlook as the clouds break on a snowy day in the Red Rock Conservation Area on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A person walks their dog as snow flurries come down in Summerlin near Gardens Park on Tuesday, ...
A person walks their dog as snow flurries come down in Summerlin near Gardens Park on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Colton Tarantino, 5, and his father Nick prepare to play in the snow at Fox Hill Park in Summer ...
Colton Tarantino, 5, and his father Nick prepare to play in the snow at Fox Hill Park in Summerlin in Las Vegas Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto Melanie
Lisa Hauger, center, makes a snowman with her grandchildren, Rylie OՂrien, 3, and Brody O ...
Lisa Hauger, center, makes a snowman with her grandchildren, Rylie OՂrien, 3, and Brody OՂrien, 11, at Vistas Park in the northwest, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hung Luu walks his dog Sky down from the overlook as the clouds break on a snowy day in the Red ...
Hung Luu walks his dog Sky down from the overlook as the clouds break on a snowy day in the Red Rock Conservation Area on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The clouds begin to break about the mountain range near the overlook in the Red Rock Conservati ...
The clouds begin to break about the mountain range near the overlook in the Red Rock Conservation Area on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A truck makes its way through the snow at a construction sight in northwest Las Vegas on Tuesda ...
A truck makes its way through the snow at a construction sight in northwest Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Grayson Mahar, 3, right, walks with his parents Ally and Sam along The Promenade in northwest L ...
Grayson Mahar, 3, right, walks with his parents Ally and Sam along The Promenade in northwest Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Nicholas Tarantino, 7, left, and his brother, Colton, 5, play in the snow at Fox Hill Park in S ...
Nicholas Tarantino, 7, left, and his brother, Colton, 5, play in the snow at Fox Hill Park in Summerlin in Las Vegas Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto Melanie
Charonn Williams sits with her dog Snickers up on the overlook as the clouds break on a snowy d ...
Charonn Williams sits with her dog Snickers up on the overlook as the clouds break on a snowy day in the Red Rock Conservation Area on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Kelly Sanchez, 7, left, and her sister Kyara, 5, play in freshly fallen snow at the intersectio ...
Kelly Sanchez, 7, left, and her sister Kyara, 5, play in freshly fallen snow at the intersection of Far Hills Avenue and Sky Vista Drive in Summerlin in Las Vegas Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto Melanie
A little snowman at the overlook on a snowy day in the Red Rock Conservation Area on Tuesday, J ...
A little snowman at the overlook on a snowy day in the Red Rock Conservation Area on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
People play in the snow about Calico Basin in the Red Rock Conservation Area on Tuesday, Jan. 2 ...
People play in the snow about Calico Basin in the Red Rock Conservation Area on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Snow covers trees along Pavilion Center Drive in the Summerlin neighborhood early in the mornin ...
Snow covers trees along Pavilion Center Drive in the Summerlin neighborhood early in the morning on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (Anastasia Hendrix/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A man hikes with his dog in the valley below the overlook on a snowy day in the Red Rock Conser ...
A man hikes with his dog in the valley below the overlook on a snowy day in the Red Rock Conservation Area on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A Joshua tree is dusted in snow atop the overlook as the clouds break in the Red Rock Conservat ...
A Joshua tree is dusted in snow atop the overlook as the clouds break in the Red Rock Conservation Area on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Cars navigate the snowy road in the Red Rock Conservation Area on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in La ...
Cars navigate the snowy road in the Red Rock Conservation Area on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Snow flurries come down in Summerlin near Gardens Park on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas ...
Snow flurries come down in Summerlin near Gardens Park on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Parts of Las Vegas claimed a snow day on Tuesday after a winter storm swept across the valley.

With reports of overnight snow and flurries on the Strip, in Summerlin, Mountain’s Edge and other points in the valley, many took the time to check out the rare winter wonderland, before it all melted away.

Take a look at out the best photos from the Review-Journal staff above.

MOST READ
1
Snow could dust Las Vegas Valley early Tuesday
Snow could dust Las Vegas Valley early Tuesday
2
6-figure table game jackpots hit on, off the Strip
6-figure table game jackpots hit on, off the Strip
3
No-shows contribute to troubles at Nevada DMV offices
No-shows contribute to troubles at Nevada DMV offices
4
SNHD to begin offering appointments for 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine
SNHD to begin offering appointments for 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine
5
Some areas of Las Vegas see snow, more forecast for Spring Mountains
Some areas of Las Vegas see snow, more forecast for Spring Mountains
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST