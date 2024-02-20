Snow falls on mountains overnight; rain forecast for Las Vegas Valley

A winter weather advisory is in effect for the Spring Mountains and the Sheep Range, while rain is expected for the Las Vegas Valley.

Snow falls on the Sherwood lift area at Lee Canyon on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, on Mount Charleston near Las Vegas. (Lee Canyon)

Light rain fell primarily on the north and northwest parts of the valley Tuesday morning, and that precipitation is expected to continue for most of the day, according to the National Weather Service.

Several rain gauges logged up to 0.12 of an inch overnight in the northwest valley, while a quarter-inch has fallen near Mount Charleston since midnight.

Forecast calls for light rain throughout the day along the I-15 corridor & Lincoln County. Roads could become slick, so make sure to give yourself extra space when driving. In the Spring Mountains, heavy wet snow above 7000’ may cause minor to moderate impacts. #nvwx #cawx #azwx pic.twitter.com/bRZizVndbQ — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) February 20, 2024

Higher up, snow started in the middle of the night, and 3 to 5 inches is expected in elevations between 7,000 and 8,000 feet with 5-10 inches between 8,000 and 9,000 feet and higher amounts near the peaks.

Lee Canyon, which was struck by an avalanche earlier this month, has reported 4 inches of snow in the past 24 hours.

A winter weather advisory runs until 10 a.m. Wednesday for the Spring Mountains and the Sheep Range. Travel is likely to be difficult, especially in Lee Canyon at about 8,000 feet, according to the weather service.

Relatively warm air will initially lead to snow levels around 8,000 feet during the day Tuesday with wet snow possibly mixed with rain between 7,000 and 8,000 feet. Snow levels will lower to around 6,000 feet Tuesday night as snowfall intensity decreases, the advisory said.

Further rain, but likely to a lesser degree, is forecast Wednesday for the valley before two to three days of clear conditions, meteorologist Dan Berc said.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VegasMarvRJ on X.