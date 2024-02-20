61°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Weather

Snow falls on mountains overnight; rain spreads over Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 20, 2024 - 9:34 am
 
Updated February 20, 2024 - 12:55 pm
A pedestrian under un umbrella walks past a giant heart sculpture outside the Clark County Marr ...
A pedestrian under un umbrella walks past a giant heart sculpture outside the Clark County Marriage License Bureau during a rainy morning Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Snow falls on the Sherwood lift area at Lee Canyon on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, on Mount Charlest ...
Snow falls on the Sherwood lift area at Lee Canyon on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, on Mount Charleston near Las Vegas. (Lee Canyon)
A pedestrian covers her head under her jacket as she walks along Third Street during a rainy mo ...
A pedestrian covers her head under her jacket as she walks along Third Street during a rainy morning Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Pedestrians walk along Third Street during a rainy morning Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, in Las Vegas ...
Pedestrians walk along Third Street during a rainy morning Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The Strat hotel-casino is seen through raindrops during a rainy morning Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, ...
The Strat hotel-casino is seen through raindrops during a rainy morning Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Light rain fell primarily on the north and northwest parts of the valley Tuesday morning, and that precipitation is expected to continue for most of the day, according to the National Weather Service.

As of 1 p.m. Tuesday, most rain gauges across the valley showed some perceipitation with up to .55 of an inch near Mount Charleston since midnight. The southwest valley appeared to be the only dry area.

Higher up, snow started in the middle of the night, and 3 to 5 inches is expected in elevations between 7,000 and 8,000 feet with 5-10 inches between 8,000 and 9,000 feet and higher amounts near the peaks.

Lee Canyon, which was struck by an avalanche earlier this month, has reported 4 inches of snow in the past 24 hours.

A winter weather advisory runs until 10 a.m. Wednesday for the Spring Mountains and the Sheep Range. Travel is likely to be difficult, especially in Lee Canyon at about 8,000 feet, according to the weather service.

Relatively warm air will initially lead to snow levels around 8,000 feet during the day Tuesday with wet snow possibly mixed with rain between 7,000 and 8,000 feet. Snow levels will lower to around 6,000 feet Tuesday night as snowfall intensity decreases, the advisory said.

Further rain, but likely to a lesser degree, is forecast Wednesday for the valley before two to three days of clear conditions, meteorologist Dan Berc said.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VegasMarvRJ on X.

MOST READ
1
SAUNDERS: Special counsel charges Hunter Biden — and his informant
SAUNDERS: Special counsel charges Hunter Biden — and his informant
2
CARTOONS: Biden’s new campaign slogan is a doozy
CARTOONS: Biden’s new campaign slogan is a doozy
3
EDITORIAL: Egyptian diplomat says the obvious about Hamas out loud
EDITORIAL: Egyptian diplomat says the obvious about Hamas out loud
4
Former Vons grocery store sells for $7M in Las Vegas
Former Vons grocery store sells for $7M in Las Vegas
5
Where are the most expensive, cheapest homes in the Las Vegas Valley?
Where are the most expensive, cheapest homes in the Las Vegas Valley?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Clouds, rain, snow to erase early look at spring in Las Vegas
Clouds, rain, snow to erase early look at spring in Las Vegas
Las Vegas breaks February daily rainfall record; more rain coming
Las Vegas breaks February daily rainfall record; more rain coming
Super Bowl week: Soggy, chilly in Las Vegas until weekend
Super Bowl week: Soggy, chilly in Las Vegas until weekend
Sunny Saturday: Good weekend to be blessed by Las Vegas weather
Sunny Saturday: Good weekend to be blessed by Las Vegas weather
February starts on a wet note in Las Vegas Valley — PHOTOS
February starts on a wet note in Las Vegas Valley — PHOTOS
Rain, fog clear as storm moves out of Las Vegas — PHOTOS
Rain, fog clear as storm moves out of Las Vegas — PHOTOS