Snow may be coming to Las Vegas; Henderson sees 2 days of rain

Several storms have made their way through the Las Vegas Valley since Friday, dropping one-third an inch of rain in Henderson, but meteorologists say the big storm is coming Monday.

Aiden Robinson, 3, and his grandmother Isela Caldera feed the ducks and geese at Lorenzi Park on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

People react as they take off on the Slotzilla zip line over Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Geese swim at Lorenzi Park on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A tour group with Atomic Scooters passes by a new tribute to rapper MF Doom by artist Spen.1 and the I.S.I. Group in the dT-alley in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. The "T" shaped alley, located by Las Vegas Boulevard, 6th Street and Carson Avenue, features a variety of colorful art. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

William Dodder, 2, runs around followed by his dad Ryan Dodder at Lorenzi Park on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The last time Henderson residents saw rain twice in 48 hours was March 13, when the valley experienced four consecutive days of rain during the wet month of March, according to meteorologist Barry Pierce. By Saturday night, some parts of Henderson had accumulated .29 of an inch of rain since Friday.

McCarran International Airport had no measurable rain on Saturday, but Pierce said clouds would be making their way through the valley and into North Las Vegas throughout the night.

“These showers, they’ll probably be around here for another several hours,” Pierce said at 5:30 p.m. “There’s a few more to the south of us trying to blossom a little bit. As the evening wears on, they’re going to kind of weaken and dissipate.”

Sunday is expected to reach 56 degrees, and there’s a 90 percent chance of rain overnight Sunday and into the early morning hours Monday. Monday is expected to reach 46 degrees, and Pierce said the valley should gear up for wet roads and possible snow at higher elevations.

Snow can be anticipated as low as 2,000 feet, but it likely will not stick on Las Vegas roads, Pierce said.

“Right now it’s just a lot of heat still built up in the roads, so if it does snow, most of that will melt upon impact,” he said.

Kyle Canyon could receive 10-20 inches of snow Monday, Pierce said.

Nye County is in a winter storm advisory from 7 p.m. Sunday to 4 p.m. Monday, and Mohave and Lincoln counties are in winter storm watches from 4 a.m. Monday to 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Mountain Springs, between Las Vegas and Pahrump, could receive 3-6 inches above 4,000 feet.

In February 2019, snow accumulated in the Las Vegas Valley for the first time in more than a decade.

