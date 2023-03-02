43°F
Las Vegas Weather

Snow out of Las Vegas forecast, but winds strong for another day

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 2, 2023 - 5:30 am
 
Snow-covered mountains are seen behind The Strat, Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Snow is not expected, but winds are forecast to be present across the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

A sunny sky should see a high temperature near 57. North-northwest winds of 9018 mph with gusts to 29 mph will make it feel several degrees cooler.

Winds will diminish overnight for a Friday morning low near 36.

Friday’s high should be near 59 with a sunny sky and winds less than 10 mph as a dry spell begins.

Weekend highs are expected around 60 with lows near 40. Both remain about a half-dozen degrees below normal.

Lee Canyon closer to record

The slopes at Lee Canyon have not seen this much snow in several years. As of Wednesday afternoon, the season’s snowfall had reached 211 inches, just 44 inches for the all-time mark.

The resort received 18 inches in the past 24 hours and 26 inches in the past 48 hours. The website said another 2-4 inches was possible overnight into Thursday.

Harry Reid International Airport received .22 of an inch of snow on Wednesday morning, nearly half of its March norm of .42 of an inch.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

