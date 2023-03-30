57°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Las Vegas Weather

Snow, rain falls on west valley, thunderstorms possible today

Possible rain for Thursday's forecast
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 30, 2023 - 5:30 am
 
Updated March 30, 2023 - 2:03 pm
Umbrellas might be handy with a 20 percent chance of showers on Thursday, March 30, 2023, accor ...
Umbrellas might be handy with a 20 percent chance of showers on Thursday, March 30, 2023, according to the National Weather Service. A pedestrian keeps dry under his umbrella as he walks along South 3rd Street as a storm system moves through the area on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Rain showers and some snow flakes are falling Thursday afternoon on the west side of Las Vegas as a cold March heads toward an end.

A National Weather Service retweet showed large flakes and some graupel falling on Kyle Canyon Road. Another tweet showed graupel falling at the weather office on South Decatur Boulevard.

Rain gauges recorded from .04 of an inch at a few northwest valley sites to .20 of an inch near Mount Charleston.

Thunderstorms were a possibility in the afternoon and evening.

Showers were a 20 percent possibility in the Las Vegas Valley primarily after noon Thursday, according to the weather service.

The day’s high was expected to be near 59, but reached 57 about 12:25 p.m. before falling to 52 degrees at the airport by 1:50 p.m.

West-southwest winds of 11-15 mph could gust to 23 mph.

Light hail was observed on Kyle Canyon Road to Mount Charleston Thursday morning. Chains and snow tires are required for travel on Kyle Canyon and Lee Canyon roads.

The Friday low will be near 41 before an afternoon high near 67. Winds should stay below 10 mph.

The weekend will be close to normal temperatures with an expected high of 72 on Saturday and 78 on Sunday. But temperatures early next week are forecast to drop back to the lower 60s.

10 degrees colder than a year ago

This March has averaged 62.7 degrees (the average of the daily high and low), more than 10 degrees below last March when the average temperature was 73.1. Some high temperatures last March reached at least 90. This year only a few days have climbed into the lower 70s.

The coldest March was 1973 at 60.7 degrees, says the weather service. It also says 2023 has been the coldest start to a year in the valley in 50 years.

Record snowfall

The season’s snowfall at Lee Canyon remained at 256 inches on Wednesday, but a few inches of snow could fall Thursday.

In the Eastern Sierras, Mammoth Mountain ski resort received 28 inches of snow since Tuesday to bring the record snowfall to 870 inches at the 11,053-foot peak and 695 inches at the main lodge.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas lawyer indicted in $460M Ponzi scheme
Las Vegas lawyer indicted in $460M Ponzi scheme
2
Judge lets Nick Carter move forward with counterclaim against alleged rape victim
Judge lets Nick Carter move forward with counterclaim against alleged rape victim
3
$139K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$139K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
4
New FBI records offer detailed insights into Route 91 mass shooting
New FBI records offer detailed insights into Route 91 mass shooting
5
Juvenile charged after report of gun at Shadow Ridge High School
Juvenile charged after report of gun at Shadow Ridge High School
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Las Vegas winds to decline Thursday, temperature stays chilly
Las Vegas winds to decline Thursday, temperature stays chilly
Warming Thursday forecast before winds arrive Friday
Warming Thursday forecast before winds arrive Friday
Chilly forecast to continue its long run in Las Vegas
Chilly forecast to continue its long run in Las Vegas
Rain possible in valley Sunday before better chances Tuesday
Rain possible in valley Sunday before better chances Tuesday
Spring greeting: Clouds, wind, rain, snow over 48 hours
Spring greeting: Clouds, wind, rain, snow over 48 hours
Brrr! 2023 has been chilly in Las Vegas, coldest start in 50 years
Brrr! 2023 has been chilly in Las Vegas, coldest start in 50 years