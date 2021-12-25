Snow, rain forecast for Christmas night in Las Vegas region

More snow should fall in the mountains with a 60 percent chance of rain in Las Vegas on Christmas night, according to the National Weather Service.

Lee Canyon received 15 inches of snow Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, into Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, and should get a few more inches this weekend, according to the National Weather Service. (Lee Canyon)

Higher elevations around Las Vegas should get another dose of snow Christmas night while the valley sees a 60 percent chance of rain, according to the National Weather Service.

Lee Canyon received 15 inches of snow overnight Thursday and is likely to see another 4 to 6 inches.

“This storm is a different direction and doesn’t have the same moisture,” said meteorologist Andy Gorelow. “But Lee Canyon should see 4 to 6 inches while Kyle Canyon and Mount Charleston should get 2 to 4 inches.”

Rainfall in the valley is forecast for late afternoon or after sunset Saturday with a 60 percent probability in the later hours and into Sunday morning, Gorelow said.

The Christmas Day high temperature is expected to be around 58 with south-southwest winds of 6 to 13 mph.

Saturday night winds may gust to 25 mph with steady winds of 10-18 mph.

Chilly week ahead

Temperatures next week will be considerably below normal, which is around 56.

“We are likely to see highs in the low 40s later in the week,” Gorelow said.

