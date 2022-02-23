50°F
Snow reported in parts of the valley as cold keeps a grip

Snow flurries in Las Vegas
Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 23, 2022 - 10:14 am
 
Updated February 23, 2022 - 3:06 pm
An image form the National Weather Service shows snow showers in the Las Vegas Valley on Feb. 2 ...
An image form the National Weather Service shows snow showers in the Las Vegas Valley on Feb. 23, 2022. (NWSVegas/Twitter)

Light snow showers were reported in parts of the Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday morning.

A tweet from the National Weather Service around 8:30 a.m. said that scattered rain and snow showers were falling across the Las Vegas areas. The weather service also said the showers could continue through the afternoon, but no accumulation was expected.

Some valley residents took to social media, to report light flurries in areas like Skye Canyon, Summerlin and North Las Vegas.

Three to six inches of new snow were expected in the Spring Mountains this morning, according to the weather service.

For the rest of the valley, there was a slight chance of rain or snow before noon, then a slight chance of rain showers between noon and 3 p.m. The high for the day reached 48 as of 3 p.m. with a wind chill of 40.

The overnight low is expected to be near 32 at Harry Reid International Airport on Thursday, likely colder in higher valley elevations. Winds will be north-northwest around 8 to 11 mph.

Winter conditions should ease Thursday with a sunny sky and a high near 54. Winds will be light.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
